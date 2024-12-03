A video showcasing Crocs for R250 left many South Africans buzzing on social media

South Africans are going wild over a clip showcasing Crocs being sold for only R250, sparking excitement.

Crocs being sold for R250 amazed South Africans.

Crocs for R250 has SA amazed

The video shared by social media user @fashiontee01 on TikTok shows the different types of Crocs deals, which quickly went viral as viewers expressed their disbelief in the price of the popular footwear.

The TikTok user based in Johannesburg browsed through the store and flexed all the Crocs she stumbled upon, which came in various colours and designs. The prices were significantly lower than what many typically expect.

@fashiontee01's video caught the attention of bargain hunters, fashion lovers, and Crocs fans alike. Many flood the comments section to share their shock and eagerness to grab a pair. The clip became an instant hit, gathering loads of views, likes and comments within a few hours of publication.

Mzansi shows interest in the Crocs deal

South Africans were excited as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Ngkhalaratikoane said:

"Which shop in Joburg."

Nomonde Nemafhohoni added:

"Where can I get it please help."

Nzwaki wrote:

"How to buy them."

Belinda commented:

"How can we order."

Nkazana shared:

"Are these original, if I may ask."

Pontshiki replied:

"Those shoes cost R1200 where I'm staying. Yooh, that one's why so less."

