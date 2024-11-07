A woman and her friends hopped on the R20 Crocs sale and purchased the very popular shoes

They showed off their haul in a video making rounds on social media, which gained massive traction

South Africans were in fits of laughter after seeing what they received and flooded the comments with jokes

One young woman was left in tears over her Crocs purchase. She was captured in a video that has gone viral.

A lady showed off her R20 Crocs, amusing South Africans. Image: @ovayo_m

Woman botch R20 Crocs sale and shows it off

The clip posted by TikTok user @ovayo_m shows the young hun unveiling her botched Crocs, which were on sale. She and her friends purchased them for R20.

As the video continued, they showcased the tiny little shoes she received, leaving many people online cracking up in laughter. The footage was well received and went on to become a viral hit on TikTok, gathering over 3.2 million within two days of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is in stitches

The online community cracked up in laughter over the young woman's R20 Crocs as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

TashLombard said:

"Expecting to receive actual Crocs for R20 is the first problem."

Tarry added:

"I knew it was too good to be true.I was at Crocs shop at Atterbury Value Mart the cheapest on sale was 200."

Ayesha Jakoet cracked a joke, saying:

"You’re supposed to put it into the water and watch it grow."

Breezy commented:

"Seeing this while I am waiting for my R22 is stressful."

Moagi Dave Anto Band was amused:

"The guy in the hoodie’s laugh though almost thought there’s Scooby Doo in the room."

Woman's hilarious Temu fail

Briefly News previously reported that a young South African woman was allegedly duped by the online store Temu.

The online store Temu has been increasingly growing in popularity among many online users, and people are hopping along to shop at the store. @sbongakonkedanisa decided to try the online store and purchased a curly wig. The young lady showed off her wig but was not impressed by how it looked.

