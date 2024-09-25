A young babe was shocked by the wig she ordered from Temu, and she showed it off in a TikTok video

The clip grabbed the attention of many, gearing over 4.8 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

The online community was amused, and netizens poked fun at the hun while others laughed it off

The online store Temu did a number on this young South African woman, who shared a video of her online purchase gone wrong.

A South African woman unveiled the wig she bought from Temu in a TikTok video. Image: @roxxy_piyose

Source: TikTok

Woman shows Temu wig fail

The stunner told her viewers she "accidentally" ordered a wig from the popular online store. @roxxy_piyose then showcased her blonde afro wig, which was not giving.

@roxxy_piyose's reaction sent Mzansi into a media-feeding frenzy, and the video went on to become a viral hit on TikTok, clocking over 4.8 million along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Watch the amusing clip below:

SA pokes fun at the woman

People on the internet loved the lady's content. They were extremely amused by the video clip, and netizens rushed to the comments section to crack jokes.

Justice praise said:

"Temu said you should be a lawyer."

Yolz 1 EC wrote:

"Not me screaming my lungs out, mara Temu ungu chilly bite."

Sunshine was entertained:

"It's the silent laugh for me that the kind of laugh me and my cousin have at a funeral."

Tino@1995 added:

"Your laughter it's also from Temu I enjoy it more than the wig."

Alungile Hokwana commented:

"The scream."

Thelma Muronda was amused:

"The way you laugh you killed me; shame."

