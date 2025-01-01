A woman shared jaw-dropping pictures of her friend’s guesthouse in Mthatha with social media users

She revealed that she played a key role in designing the place and drew inspiration from her own home

The stunning post left Mzansi netizens buzzing with praise for her remarkable creativity and talent

A woman flaunted her friend's beautiful guesthouse. Image: MamaDee Builds a House

Mzansi, get ready for some serious house goals! A woman just hopped online to flex her friend’s newly built guesthouse in rural Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

SA woman raves about her talent

It’s serving major style and sophistication. The post didn’t just showcase the beauty of the space, it spilt tea on how the design was brought to life.

On her Facebook page MamaDee Builds a House, the lady gushed about helping create the guesthouse’s final look.

Drawing inspiration from personal experience

She revealed that designing homes is a passion of hers. “It’s getting there. One of my designs,” she shared. She also dished on how she used her own home as inspiration.

“This is similar to my guesthouse but a bit bigger. Designing functional homes is my hobby!”

See the post here:

Social media users couldn’t get enough of her creativity, with comments pouring in about her design skills.

Look at a few reactions below:

Nomawetu Pato shared:

"Class and brains combined. When I'm ready to retire I would love the plan my house in Chicago ndiyokhe eCofimvaba."

Akhona Mahintsho asked:

"How many rooms is this? It is very beautiful. 😍"

Ntosh Ntoshie posted:

"Hi ma! Which construction company builds your houses. Plug me please. 🙏"

Freda Humphreys said:

"Beautiful! 💕 Well done. 👏 👏 👏"

Masisi Cedile commented:

"So wish our plots in my area were as big as yours to accommodate a guest in addition to the main house."

Nonkosi Bongweni mentioned:

"Ayintle! Ayintle! Nisebenzile nala ntwazana. 😊"

Busie Mzalazala typed:

"Wow, the best one ever. 👌👌"

Vince Hlongwane added:

"How's the inside layout?"

