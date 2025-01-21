A content creator inspired Mzansi after sharing his journey from living in a dilapidated village house to building his dream home from scratch

The heartwarming video documents the entire process, starting with the old structure's broken windows and caving roof to bringing in builders and materials for the new construction

South Africans flooded the comments with prayers and congratulations, celebrating his dedication to improving his living conditions while staying connected to his village roots

A man posted a video showing his home's before and after images that had Mzansi sharing their congratulations on the new building. Images: @yangamtshangani

Content creator @yangamtshangani shared a touching video documenting his housing journey.

The clip begins with images of his former home showing deteriorating conditions including damaged windows and an unstable roof, before switching to scenes of construction workers laying the foundation for his new home next door.

Watch the video below.

Building costs vs buying

According to recent data from Absa, building a home from scratch costs about 20-30% more than buying an existing property. With current construction rates of R12,920 per square meter for middle-class homes, many South Africans still prefer this option because it offers customization and long-term value.

For village properties like @yangamtshangani's, building from scratch is often the best choice since existing structures might not meet modern needs. This lets homeowners stay connected to their ancestral land while designing homes that blend tradition with modern living.

Mzansi celebrates milestone

The achievement sparked supportive reactions from viewers:

@user1825280070340 black Billy cheered:

"Good job 😊🥰"

@Khumbulani Ntuli blessed:

"May God bless you 🥹🙌🏽❤️"

@Miss P congratulated:

"Congratulations stranger 🍾🥂"

@Soya Rasmeni mother of 5😍🥰 praised:

"Congratulations kuhle kkhl okwenzileo akholula tu uvusa ikhaya big up."

@LangelihleRsa shared:

"I'm happy for wen sengath kunganda lapho okuvela khon🙏❤️"

@Yamkela Sanga blessed:

"Usebenzile 🙏🙏may God bless you more and more."

