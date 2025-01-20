Global site navigation

“My Father’s Investment in Flames”: Ekurhuleni Woman Devastated by House Fire and Shares Video
“My Father’s Investment in Flames”: Ekurhuleni Woman Devastated by House Fire and Shares Video

by  Hilary Sekgota 2 min read
  • A devastating fire recently engulfed a house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, leaving one woman heartbroken
  • The lady shared a clip of the incident on social media and opened up about the massive financial loss
  • South African people on TikTok showed their love, comfort, and solidarity in the comments section

A woman revealed that her family home caught fire
A woman shared visuals of her father's house engulfed in flames. Image: @conlavhe
Source: TikTok

The devastation of losing a family home is unmatched, and one woman from Ekurhuleni is feeling the weight of it all.

Woman saddened by immense loss

She took to TikTok to share the heartbreaking visuals of a fire that engulfed her childhood home.

The video on her account @conlavhe captured firefighters battling the blaze. She expressed her heartbreak in the post: "My father’s investment in flames. My heart is torn."

A TikTokker gave her siblings a shoutout
A Mzansi woman gushed about the bond she sharess with her siblings. Image: @conlavhe
Source: TikTok

Woman praises Vosloorus community

Despite the devastation, she expressed gratitude for the community’s heroic efforts in saving her dad. She gave heartfelt shoutouts to neighbours Mmabatho and Nhlanhla, calling them her "heroes."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi TikTokkers rallied around her in the comments, flooding the video with love and encouragement.

Have a look at some reactions below:

@MariaPitso posted:

"God bless them with more things. God is able. 🙏🥰"

@mpho_babes wrote:

"Sorry dear, I can relate. Unfortunately, my mom passed away."

@mandomamabolo commented:

"The Lord will rebuild your father's house more than ten times. 🙏"

@LindaLSizila mentioned:

"Yhooo mntase don't even know what to say am really sorry sisi yhoo. ❤️🥰"

@NoxoloMatoti stated:

"Oh sisi sorry dear. We thank God that your father was saved from the fire. May the Lord strengthen you and your family. 🙏"

@Lee said:

"Phephisa. May grant ur family strength and provision."

@JuliaChapi typed:

"Askies my love. We thank God for sparing your dad's life."

@MasabathaRuthMboka wrote:

"I know this pain. Iyandlula. I'm sorry you have to go through it. 🥺❤️ We thank God for dad's life."

More fires devastate lives in SA

Source: Briefly News

