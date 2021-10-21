Jeff Radebe, the former Justice Minister, is one of the delegates who have been sent to Eswatini to hold talks with King Mswati III

Radebe will be heading with to Eswatini along with various delegates from Botswana and Namibia

South Africans think sending Radebe to Eswatini will not be fruitful and it is only a publicity stunt

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

ESWATINI - The announcement that the former Justice Minister be one of the delegates to head over to the Kingdom of Eswatini to engage with King Mswati III about the ongoing pro-democracy protests has left many with doubts.

Radebe was nominated by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to find a solution to the ongoing violence.

South Africans think sending former Justice Minister Jeff Radebe to Eswatini is only a publicity stunt. Image: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Radebe will be accompanied by Candith Mashego-Dlamini, the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, as well as other representatives from Botswana and Namibia. They are all expected to land in Eswatini on Thursday, according to IOL.

In an interview with 702, he stated that the situation in Eswatini is very concerning and that is why it has become necessary for Ramaphosa to send delegates.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He added that finding a solution in Eswatini will help all countries in Southern Africa. He also stated that the delegates will work on a lasting solution that will ensure all stakeholders are satisfied.

South Africans think Radebe's visit will yield no results

Social media users think that Radebe's visit to Eswatini is merely a PR stunt by SADC. South Africans and people from Eswatini are not hinging their hopes on Radebe at all.

Other people think former heads of state would have been better candidates to speak to King Mswatini. Here's what they had to say:

@sammykj4 said

"Cyril keep on recycling pensioners, why Jeff out of all people?"

@BuyaniFakudze said:

"Jeff Radebe... Same guy who served under 4 RSA presidents and over 20 years without making any major impression. We may as well be hosting Jazzy Jeffy from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

@JoburgCBDLions said:

"This is a serious matter that needs former presidents urgently. They are busy campaigning when African children are dying. The duties of the former presidents are peace-keeping all over the world. Not undermining Jeff Radebe. We have many former presidents and Deputies."

@NalaThokozane said:

"This outdated quiet diplomacy approach that South Africa employs does not work. It did not work in Zimbabwe and certainly won’t work in Swaziland. I hope SADC envoy, Jeff Radebe, is not going there for tea and photo opp. #eSwatiniLivesMatter #eswatiniprotest"

Internet connection cut off in Eswatini, Mzansi calls for a boycott on MTN

Briefly News previously reported that Thembinkosi Dlamini, a senior executive at Oxfam South Africa, says Eswatini's King Mswati III should immediately establish discussions with pro-democracy protestors.

Dlamini says King Mswati needs to engage with protestors in order to avoid the country's situation deteriorating further.

Eswatini has been embroiled in protests since late June 2021 with many people looting and burning down shops and businesses linked to King Mswati. The citizens want an end to the last surviving monarchy and are calling for democracy to be implemented, SABC News reports.

Source: Briefly.co.za