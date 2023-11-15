A law enforcement officer was criticised on social media after a video of her not arresting a suspected looter went viral

In the TikTok video, a woman is carrying the severed head of a cow to her car while an officer records her

Netizens were disappointed that the cop did not apprehend the woman and instead created content

With eight years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insight into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

A law enforcement officer watched a citizen run away with the head of a cow. Michele Spatari/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Alan Hopps

Source: Getty Images

A metro police officer was slammed for recording a TikTok video of a resident running away with the head of a cow. South Africans were furious that the law enforcement officer took the opportunity to create content instead of apprehending the woman.

Woman runs with cow in TikTok video

The TikTok video was posted by @newsnexussa and received over 40K views. The video shows a woman carrying a chicken's head, otherwise known as inyama yenhloko. The woman seems to be running away from the scene of a truck surrounded by large numbers of people. A metro cop is running in front of her, recording the woman running from the scene, laughing while carrying the head to the car. Watch the video here:

Citizens slam officer's actions

Netizens slammed the metro police officer for recording the incident and doing her job by apprehending the woman.

Hazzy_min asked:

“Was the official not supposed to stop her, perhaps?”

Martin Smit pointed out:

“Yeah, with a speedcop recording it. SA only.”

Annette "Jefe" Elhannora responded:

“I think it’s for evidence.”

Sicario pointed out:

“And the officer entertains it.”

OT Kunene jok4d:

“The officer is busy collecting exhibits.”

Demolition wrote:

“Only in SA do the cops record.”

DStarhammer pointed out:

“Love the metro making a clip and not doing their job.”

Maverick was puzzled.

“And it’s a joke? Is the cop filming or social media jokes or what? Because she’s not controlling the situation.”

Soza (Marc) observed:

“What else is new? Law enforcement will stand by and watch as the crime is committed and think that it’s funny.”

Victor suggested:

“This officer must be charged for dereliction of her duties.”

Mo001:

“We are normalizing crime. This is not good. So whenever a truck is struck people loot?”

