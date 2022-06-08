A woman took to social media to share an image of a meal her man made her try out for the first time

The Twitter post features an image of inyama yenhloko (head meat of a cow) and pap which she said was yummy

Many Mzansi peeps could relate to her experience and said they too enjoyed the supple and rich meat type

A woman’s palate was introduced to a whole new kinda cuisine and was instantly hooked!

Taking to social media, @LesegoAries shared a tweet featuring an image of inyama yenhloko (head meat of a cow) and pap. She revealed in the caption that her man introduced her to the meal and was trying it for the first time. She said it was quite tasty.

A woman enjoyed a unique meat delicacy introduced to her by her man. Image: @LesegoAries/Twitter

“He is making me eat nama ya hlogo... This is the 1st time ever keja and it's sooo yummy,” she wrote.

“Inhloko” is meat from the head of a cow and is typically served braised or steamed to enhance its tenderness. It can be quite supple and rich, thanks to the high-fat content in the head. Many South Africans enjoy its unique taste and often pair it with pap, bead, or steamed bread.

Saffas responded to the Twitter post with similar sentiments to that of @LesegoAries, saying that after they had tried it the first time there was no turning back.

@anelisa_komani remarked:

“Hayi nyama yentloko is not yummy bethuna sanuxoka imbi lento.”

@Snash_Mahlobo commented:

“Ngathi indoda yomzulu leyo.”

@LeoSam_SA said:

“There's no going back from now. You'll buy it without him going forward.”

@NeoxWarrior replied:

“I want a boyfriend I can eat this with .”

