A man decided to cook a lush meal for a woman whom he was wanting to make his bae, that was until she asked for atchar

Twitter user @Gucciairbagz could not believe it when the lady wanted to put atchar on his beautifully cooked meal

The people of Mzansi grilled our guy and let him know that the atchar was needed for that two past meal

When you put your blood sweat and tears into a meal and someone goes to throw sauce on it, it hits like a knife! A man got his Masterchef on for a woman who disgracefully asked for some atchar to spice up the meal a little. Our guy was offended.

Twitter user @Gucciairbagz shared how he got offended by a woman who wanted to put atchar on his food.

Source: Twitter

There is nothing like cooking a meal you are almost sure people are going to rave about and then to see someone adding multiple condiments to it as if you prepared them two-minute noodles without spice or something.

Twitter user @Gucciairbagz was highly offended when he made, what he thought, was some good food for a woman he was pursuing. The lady’s need for atchar killed the flame our guy was feeling for her, just like that.

He took to social media to share his story:

“I remember going out of my way to cook for this one hun. I think I made and Shrimp Alfredo Pasta as a starter, then made a lasagna dish. umuntu had to ruin the good thing we had going on by asking "Awunayo iAtchaar?". Never spoke to her ever again.”x

Social media peeps let the man know that atchar is life and the woman had every right

By the looks of the comments on the comment section, the good sis did nothing wrong. Apparently, atchar is the king of condiments and besides, peeps couldn’t understand why the man served two pasta dishes anyway – she had to change it up somehow, shame.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@LebohangMosia_ said:

“You made two pasta dishes for starters and mains and SHE'S ratchet? Lol okay.”

@_2020Virgin understood the pain:

“Had a similar incident back in 2018 bruv… I’d made oxtail, baked potatoes and roasted a few vegetables. The girl asked me if I could open a can of beans and mix them with mayonnaise."

@tiredofbophelo is there for it:

@JesusisGodetern had a good laugh:

