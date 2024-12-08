Ahead of the January transfer window, several PSL stars have been linked with moves outside of Mzansi, with African and European clubs showing interest

Players such as Khanyisa Mayo and Shandre Campbell ignored interest from PSL rivals and chose to pursue their careers outside of South Africa at the start of the 2024/2025 season

Briefly News examined the South African stars who left the PSL for foreign clubs recently and how they have fared in their new surroundings

With the January transfer window a few weeks away, several PSL stars have been linked with moves overseas.

Briefly News examined the South African stars who left Mzansi at the start of the 2024/2025 PSL season to prove that local stars can excel away from home.

Mzansi trio Elias Mokwana, Shandre Campbell and Khanyisa Mayo have all scored since leaving the PSL for overseas clubs.

Source: Getty Images

Local stars such as Khuliso Mudau, Oswin Appollis, and Relebohile Mofokeng were linked with overseas moves in January, and they have five examples from which to draw inspiration.

Khanyisa Mayo - CR Belouzidad (Algeria)

Khanyisa Mayo, a former Cape Town City striker, moved to Algeria and scored twice, including a goal against Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League, after ten matches.

While Mayo is yet to find scoring form for the Algerian side, the striker said he would one day like to follow in the footsteps of his father, Patrick, and play for PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs.

Khanya Leshabela - Enfield Town (England)

Khanya Leshabela short stay at City ended when he joined Enfield Town - who plays in the sixth tier of English football - at the start of the 2024/2025 season.

The 25-year-old midfielder grew up in England and came through Leicester City’s youth ranks before he became a regular fixture in Enfield’s midfield after leaving Cape Town.

Elias Mokwana - Esperance (Tunisia)

Despite interest from PSL giants, former Sekhukhune United striker Elias Mokwana joined Tunisian giants Esperance, where he became a regular in their starting lineup.

Mokwana has repaid Esperance’s faith with only one goal in nine appearances while his hard work up front has been admired by his new club and Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

Antonio van Wyk - SV Ried (Austria)

Exciting winger Antonio van Wyl moved to Europe after impressive displays at Stellenbosch FC where he caught the eye of Austrian club SV Reid.

Upon his arrival, Van Wyk was handed the number 11 jersey, and after six appearances, he has yet to score for the side playing in Austria’s second division.

Shandre Campbell - Club Brugge/Club NXT (Belgium)

By far, the most impressive of Mzansi’s exports has been winger Shandre Campbell, who scored five goals in seven league appearances in Belgium.

Campbell left SuperSport United with much fanfare and has excelled at Club NXT, the development team for Belgian giants Club Brugge.

Orlando Pirates star backed to fulfil a former coach’s dream

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates development coach Joseph Makhanya said Relebohile Mofokeng should take the chance to play overseas if the opportunity arises.

Makhanya backed the talented winger to be a shining star in Europe after interest from Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Scottish powerhouse Glasgow Rangers.

