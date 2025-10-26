58 Ethiopian nationals were rescued from an East Town safe house in Johannesburg, where they had been held in overcrowded and inhumane conditions

Three foreign nationals were arrested in connection with charges of human trafficking and kidnapping

Johannesburg’s MMC for Public Safety reported that a recent raid led to the dismantling of an inter-provincial human trafficking ring

Law enforcement authorities in Johannesburg launched an operation on Sunday, 26 October 2025, after receiving credible intelligence about an inter-provincial human trafficking syndicate operating between Limpopo and Gauteng. Three foreign nationals were arrested in connection with charges of human trafficking and kidnapping.

The syndicate was reportedly involved in the trafficking of Ethiopian nationals. Image: PublicSafetyMMC/X

58 Ethiopian nationals rescued

The coordinated operation led to the rescue of 58 Ethiopian nationals and the arrest of three foreign suspects at a residence in East Town, Johannesburg. According to authorities, the operation followed credible intelligence about the syndicate’s activities, which indicated that victims were trafficked from Makhado in Limpopo and transported in a white Hyundai Venue.

Upon reaching Gauteng, they were reportedly transferred into other vehicles and taken to a suspected safe house, where they were confined. Police in Gauteng allegedly identified the property in East Town, Johannesburg. After confirming suspicious activity, officers carried out a tactical operation to enter the premises, which led to the arrest of the suspects and the rescue of the victims.

Inside the house, law enforcement officials discovered the victims being kept in inhumane conditions. The rooms were severely overcrowded, and several individuals displayed signs of exhaustion and trauma as a result of their ordeal.

Multiple items seized

During the search, officers confiscated a replica firearm, several cellphones, asylum documents, and a Suzuki Celerio believed to have been used in the trafficking operation. The recovered items will form part of the ongoing investigation.

The three suspects, all foreign nationals, were taken into custody and are expected to face charges of human trafficking and kidnapping. Authorities have confirmed that investigations are ongoing to trace other members of the syndicate.

A search of the premises revealed multiple victims being held in inhumane conditions across several rooms. Image: PublicSafetyMMC/X

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the rescue operation.

@wandasigwili said:

"Why can't SA government revoke all Asylum passports or permits and ask people to go and apply in person with proof of how they arrived in SA."

@john82446006 said:

"What happens with these people now, does the Ethiopian government gets notified of their missing citizens so that they can go back home? Can we also get an update when they do get deported?"

@tumi_Gee said:

"Trafficked with your personal documents? Seems like they were promised jobs and they came to work just like the rest of them."

@BrendaMqwambi said:

"What happened to the Ethiopians found in a house in Johannesburg? Were they deported or released? It seems like they're often found and then set free instead of being deported."

@Cfc_Ayanda said:

"They paid to come into South Africa. Thousands of immigrants are entering South Africa every day and you guys are barely doing anything about it."

