SAPS Shut Down Section of Marlboro After Taxi Boss Allegedly Shot and Killed
- A high-ranking taxi boss was allegedly shot and killed in Johannesburg, which resulted in the police shutting down the area
- The South African Police Service responded to a shooting in Marlboro, which allegedly resulted in a collision
- Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, and some of the cars showed signs of a gun battle
MARLBORO, JOHANNESBURG — A shooting in Johannesburg resulted in the death of an alleged taxi boss on 30 October 2205. A car collision involving multiple vehicles also occurred near the scene.
According to Eyewitness News, members of the South African Police Service responded to a crime scene that occurred on the intersection of 4th Street, 8th Street, and Viola Road in Marlboro. It's believed that a shooting occurred, which resulted in the death of a high-ranking official of the Alexander Randburg Midrand Taxi Association.
An unknown number of vehicles also collided with each other on the scene, and some of the cars showed signs of a gun battle. A few metres from the scene, a security car sustained gunfire, and one person was reportedly killed.
This is a developing story.
