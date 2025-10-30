SAPS Shut Down Section of Marlboro After Taxi Boss Allegedly Shot and Killed

A high-ranking taxi boss was allegedly shot and killed in Johannesburg, which resulted in the police shutting down the area

The South African Police Service responded to a shooting in Marlboro, which allegedly resulted in a collision

Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, and some of the cars showed signs of a gun battle

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A taxi boss was gunned down in Johannesburg. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MARLBORO, JOHANNESBURG — A shooting in Johannesburg resulted in the death of an alleged taxi boss on 30 October 2205. A car collision involving multiple vehicles also occurred near the scene.

According to Eyewitness News, members of the South African Police Service responded to a crime scene that occurred on the intersection of 4th Street, 8th Street, and Viola Road in Marlboro. It's believed that a shooting occurred, which resulted in the death of a high-ranking official of the Alexander Randburg Midrand Taxi Association.

An unknown number of vehicles also collided with each other on the scene, and some of the cars showed signs of a gun battle. A few metres from the scene, a security car sustained gunfire, and one person was reportedly killed.

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News