Another Mzansi guy is receiving all the good messages from his social media followers after getting the job of his dreams

Mandilakhe Msutu says he spent more than two years without an income and explains he finally landed one in Cape Town

The Mother City-based chap says he bagged a job as a professional environmental consultant and shared the news on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mandilakhe Msutu is one of the few people who will wrap up 2021 on a high after landing a job. The Junior Environmental Consultant posted a celebratory post on social media and told his followers of his new achievement.

Msutu is based in Cape Town and he is also qualified as an air quality specialist. The young lad took to his Linkedin page to share his journey when it comes to job hunting.

He says he endured more than two years of unemployment and he is now proud to credit God for bringing a smile to his face. He recently posted a snap of himself in his office, saying it was his first day at work.

The ambitious guy says he wants to blow his boss away and hopes to secure a permanent job in three months time. He wrote:

“My first day at work today after l have been job searching for more than two years. I am so happy God is amazing.”

Young Mandilakhe Msutu is praised after bagging a new job in Cape Town. Image: @MandilakheMsuthu/Linkedin

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

Christina Thomas said:

“Congratulations, King!! I’m so proud of you. You stayed the course and look at where it got you. You persisted even though everything told you that you should do otherwise. That is evidence of your character and where you will go.”

Ayodejo Oowoje said:

“Congratulations.”

Edafe Ohwodiasa said:

“Congratulations bro.”

Ologbo Andrew said:

“Congratulations Sir.”

Olatunbosun Ogunbiyi said:

“Congratulations brother.”

Mandilakhe Msutu said:

“I want to impress my new employer and maybe secure a permanent position after three months.”

Adeshola Oluwadare said:

“Wow... Big congratulations.”

Geoffrey Kariba said:

“Finally... congrats brother.”

Dudu Kunene said:

“Congratulations, congratulations bro.”

Man celebrates landing a new job and moving to Joburg, peeps share tips on how to survive there

Checking a related article, Briefly News reported that Smangaliso Mkhwanazi took to social media to celebrate bagging a new job.

The Durban-based forensic investigator will soon be jetting off to Johannesburg to start his new life and new employment. The former Durban University of Technology lecturer excitedly shared the news with his 700 followers but it soon went viral, gaining over 6 500 likes on the bluebird app.

Finding a job in this economic climate is extremely difficult so South Africans did not waste time in helping him celebrate.

Source: Briefly.co.za