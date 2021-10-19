Veronica Rabuli recently graduated with a degree in BCom accounting and she is excited to be a qualified young lady

Her accomplishment was shared by the social media group, Varsity World, and received a bold response from Mzansi

People are sending Veronica massive praise and many say she is the perfect example of 'beauty with brains'

The stunning Veronica Rabuli is a fresh new graduate who is armed with an impressive BCom accounting degree. The young lady's accomplishment was shared by the popular social media group, Varsity World, and Mzansi responded with praise and well-wishes.

The recent graduate rocks a striking yellow dress as she celebrates her graduation. Veronica Rabuli/Twitter

Source: Facebook

Veronica looked beautiful on her big day as struck a confident pose and was even gifted a bouquet of flowers.

In the post, the group quoted the new graduate:

"A long awaited celebration - 18 months later and I finally got the opportunity to walk down that stage and get what's mine. It has truly been an honour, thank you University of the Witwatersrand."

The post has received over 1 000 likes and the comments are trickling in from around SA as people send her messages of congrats.

Lindokuhle Lindokuhle:

"Beauty with brains, congratulations."

Le Monky:

"Congratulations beautiful."

Chego Caryn III

"Wow. Congratulations sisi."

Hildar Maseko:

"Well done!"

De Mavunda:

"Wow!!!!! That's amazing, congrats."

Chrissy Topher:

"Congrats girl and you are beautiful too. Beauty with brains."

