South African businesswoman and philanthropist Shauwn Mkhize was awarded an honorary doctorate in Philosophy from Good Shepherd College

MaMkhize let her fans and followers in on all the juicy deets as she shared everything from before the ceremony until the after-party dinner celebration

South Africans are beyond proud of the television personality as she continues in her efforts to do good wherever she can

Businesswoman Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize recently bagged her Doctorate of Philosophy degree from Good Shepherd College. Over the weekend, the media personality treated her 1.8 million Instagram followers to a series of posts about her graduation.

The honorary doctorate recipient revealed that her sister Nozipho Ngubo also bagged a doctorate qualification. Mkhize shared numerous snaps of herself and her sister in their graduation gowns as they attended the in-person ceremony.

After the ceremony, MaMkhize, along with her family and friends, shared a celebratory dinner. The end of the caption on the post she shared about her new doctorate read:

"It’s official, you can now address me as Dr President Shauwn Mkhize."

Shauwn Mkhize recently received an honorary doctorate from Good Shepherd College.

Source: Instagram

Take a look at her post about the graduation below:

@agekiller_sokhethabahle said:

"Woooow, what an awesome day. Glory be to God who kept His promises."

@tshepisolopang shared:

"I am so proud of you girl... Dr President."

@tshepo15 added:

"Ladies with ama PhD… Halala."

Below are the snaps from the celebratory dinner:

@lungih_nyongande said:

"What a blessing."

@_denzel2x shared:

"Blessings and congratulations."

@nsele_luyanda commented:

"Congratulations on the achievement."

Source: Briefly.co.za