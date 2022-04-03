Who is Josh Brueckner? Age, ex's, height, boyfriend, record, profiles, net worth

Josh Brueckner has become a household name in the MMA. His fans recognise him as a beast in the ring, and he is especially feared by his opponents. His skill and talents in mixed martial arts have boosted him to become one of the best fighters. But, who is he? Where is he from? How much does Josh Brueckner make? Read his biography.

Josh Brueckner is a Mixed Martial Arts fighter and a popular social media personality. On Instagram, he has accumulated an impressive 796k followers, posting his many adventures and achievements.

Josh Brueckner's profiles

Full name: Joshua Phillip Brueckner

Joshua Phillip Brueckner Nickname: Josh

Josh Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 11th of April 1995

11th of April 1995 Place of birth: Michigan, United States

Michigan, United States Josh Brueckner's age: 27 years (As of 2022)

27 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Height: 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres)

6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) Weight: 77 kilograms (170 pounds)

77 kilograms (170 pounds) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: Alex

Alex Sexual orientation: Heterosexual

Heterosexual Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Katie Betzing

Katie Betzing Occupation: YouTuber, MMA fighter, boxing instructor and trainer

YouTuber, MMA fighter, boxing instructor and trainer Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Josh Brueckner's Instagram: @joshbrueckner

Josh Brueckner's biography

He was born on the 11th of April 1995 in Michigan, United States, making him American by birth. As of 2022, he will be turning 27 years old. His star sign is Aries.

Josh Brueckner's family

Details of Josh Brueckner's parents are yet to be revealed. Nonetheless, his father was a businessman, and his mother was a housewife.

Josh Brueckner's brother, Alex, is a YouTube personality and social media influencer known for publishing comedy videos and friend challenges on his self-titled channel.

Career

Phillip wears many hats. He started as an MMA fighter and won many competitions and events. He is also a boxing instructor and trainer and has a popular YouTube channel with his wife.

How many fights did Josh Brueckner win?

Phillip has had a mixed martial arts career lasting 1 year, 7 months and 19 days. In Josh Brueckner's record as a pro fighter, he has won 4 matches and lost 3 fights.

YouTube

Phillip and his wife have a YouTube channel titled Jatie Vlogs. Their videos are mainly based on the couple's various adventures and updates. The channel was started on the 19th of April 2016 and has since gathered 2.91 million subscribers.

Personal life

The popular YouTuber is married to Katie Betzing, an American YouTube personality. She is well known for the fashion and beauty stuff she posts on her self-titled YouTube channel. The channel, formerly known as 'Beauty Guru Girl,' now has a sizable subscriber base. Her videos have been viewed millions of times.

The two got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot at the Carlsbad Windmill in February 2021. They shared videos of their wonderful day on their YouTube channel.

Not much is known about Josh Brueckner's ex-girlfriends as the MMA fighter has kept his personal life away from the limelight.

Physical stats

Since Katie Betzing's husband is an MMA fighter, he has to keep fit and constantly undergo training. He is also very good looking, but better luck, ladies, he is already taken. Josh Brueckner's height is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres), and he weighs 77 kilograms (170 pounds). His hair and eye colours are brown.

How much does Josh Brueckner make from MMA?

Phillip has enjoyed a long career in the martial/boxing industry, spanning almost a decade. He has accumulated a considerable fortune through proceeds from his work as an MMA fighter and social media personality. Although his exact salary cannot be estimated, Josh Brueckner's net worth is $3 million.

How much is Katie Brueckner worth?

Katie has also amassed a fortune from the YouTube channel that she owns with her husband. She has an estimated net worth of $800 thousand.

Josh Brueckner remains a beast when it comes to the ring. He has amassed a massive fanbase, and he is rising to become one of the best MMA fighters in the world.

