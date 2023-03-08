A woman getting a snake eye tongue piercing on TikTok left people cry-laughing at her expense

TikTok user Thembinkosi Dalingcebo shared a video showing the woman crying out of fear

Some feel the woman overreacted, while others couldn't help but find it amusing

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Mzansi people have no filter when it comes to laughing at someone else's expense. One woman shared a video of her getting a snake eye tongue piercing and the trauma she went through and people busting.

One woman was terrified to get her tongue pierced and it made for a funny TikTok video. Image: TikTok / Thembinkosi Dalingcebo

Source: TikTok

Piercings are not for the weak. So many people are scared of needles and can't even watch others get a piercing alone.

TikTok of woman getting tongue pierced goes viral

This woman was terrified! TikTok user Thembinkosi Dalingcebo shared a video of a woman getting a snake eye tongue piercing, and she howled.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The poor woman was panicking but was stocked with the results in the end!

Take a look:

Mzansi laughs at the woman's fright on TikTok

People couldn't help but laugh at the woman's reaction. Some claimed the piercing wasn't bad and that she hyped herself up more than needed.

Read some of the comments:

@Millijize!!! ❤️ said:

“The guys who do these piercings they very patientyou would cry and still they will wait for you”

@Khanyisipholyn said:

“Aybo she’s exaggerating the piercing is not painful the after effect yohh ”

@Meagan Joey said:

“Mara why? If you gonna cry like this? ”

@Lerato_M said:

“Lol yazi niyofela khona Nina I swear love it when she cries ”

@koketsorasekhula2 said:

“I'd never do that I swear”

Cute photo of schoolteacher with nose rings, multiple piercings goes viral

In related news, Briefly News reported that a woman identified as Ferrier and with the Twitter handle @minobrino had caused a massive stir on social media after she posted her photo. In a tweet on Thursday, January 14, the lady shared her first yearbook photo as a school teacher, which got her emotional.

While most people praised her looks as excellent, many tweeps said that her nose rings and ear piercings made her 'professional it's for a teacher.

Ferrier gave those who tried to mock her competence in responses, adding that she deserves everything she made the subsequent tweet, the lady said that she provides assistance for core subjects in middle school for special kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News