A young unnamed girl was able to create a Bluetooth speaker herself when she didn't have money to buy one

The genius 13-year-old was able to make the device using pieces of plywood and some discarded speaker parts

People have been sharing heartwarming thoughts after watching the rather eye-popping video

A talented young girl in Ghana whose name is not disclosed is winning the admiration of many on social media after showcasing her own creation in a video.

The 13-year-old whose video was shared by popular Twitter icon, Kalyjay, on his handle @gyaigyimii, could not buy her own Bluetooth speaker and therefore decided to make one herself.

With some pieces of plywood she picked up and some discarded speaker parts, the genius girl was able to put together her own Bluetooth speaker that she used to play some music in the eye-popping video.

A young girl made her own Bluetooth speaker after she couldn't afford a new one. Photo credit: @gyaigyimii

This appears to be a clear case of a talent existing in an environment where she needs to be given more opportunity to provide solutions that will benefit humanity.

Below were some interesting comments shared by people after watching the video.

@yaw__mensah mentioned:

"Dbee dierrr every small tin dey nice you. This tin we all do as we be kiddies."

@DC_Chaser_ stated:

"Appreciating people will not kill you. Try as much as possible to be nice."

@Lonely_Child_1 indicated:

"Edey pain me sey she go take ein talent chock somewhere secof wona country dier nobody go support you if by divine intervention you get helping hand arh big win but everything be 100% you naa your responsibility chale."

Watch the video below

