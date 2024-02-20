Global pop icon Rihanna celebrates her birthday on 20 February, and her baby daddy ASAP Rocky was asked what he had planned

After her man ASAP Rocky hinted at doing something special for the star's birthday, Rihanna fans voiced their excitement

Many assumed that the couple would try for their third baby as they welcomed their second son, Riot Rose Mayers, a few months back

Third time's the charm for celebrity couple Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Fans of the Barbadian singer expressed their excitement or the lack of it after her baby daddy hinted at doing something special for her birthday.

ASAP Rocky gave a cheeky response after he was asked what he would do for Rihanna on her birthday. Image: Getty Images

Rihanna and ASAP planned something special for her birthday

US singer and business mogul Rihanna celebrates her birthday on 20 February. The star turned 36 years old, and her baby daddy, ASAP Rocky, was asked what he had planned.

Leaving a restaurant in Paris, the paparazzi asked ASAP Rocky what he had planned for her special day.

Rocky just smiled cheekily at the camera and proceeded to hop in the car.

The video was posted by @TheMimiReign, who captioned the post:

"Rocky smiled when they asked him what he was doing for Rihanna’s birthday."

Fans assume the couple is planning their third baby

ASAP Rocky's smirk made fans assume he planned something special for the star's birthday.

The couple welcomed their second son, Riot Rose Mayers, a few months back and their first son RZA Athelston Mayers.

@TylerWorrell17:

"That looks like a make a baby number 3 look."

@GothamMother:

"The will be doing the baby fenty 3 wbk."

@Asapsandman:

"The smile might be hinting at a surprise drop from her idk."

@AidanBrisenyo:

"NOOOO baby number 3 is coming."

@ovoxo_nicole:

"He’s so annoying…. Cause how were you a fan of your wife and don’t encourage her to do music again? Just annoying."

@GirlGurl26:

"Rocky, you already got two kids. Layoff so we can get an album!"

@LoveUnique__:

"He bet not get her pregnant I know that!"

How Rihanna and ASAP Rocky celebrated Valentine's Day

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky didn't forget about Valentine's Day and treated their fans to some sweet moments.

The couple was out in Paris and had a photo shoot to commemorate the month of love.

