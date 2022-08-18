South Africans have reacted to the news of the Miss South Africa (Miss SA) reigning queen, Ndavi Nokeri moving into a lux home worth R10.5 million

As part of her winnings, the 23-year-old will be staying in a gorgeous penthouse in the Ellipse Waterfall development in Midrand, Gauteng

Commenting on an online post, some social media users thought it was a shame that the Miss SA winner would only be allowed to live in the apartment for a year

Mzansi social media peeps have reacted to the news of the Miss South Africa (Miss SA) winner moving into a luxurious new home worth a whopping R10.5 million for one year.

Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri will stay in the R10.5 million apartment for a year. Image: ndavi.nokerii/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

In addition to the stylish new home, Ndavi Nokeri walked away with prizes worth around R3 million, including a brand-new Mercedes Benz C-Class and R1 million in cash.

This week, the new Miss SA moved into her new penthouse at the Ellipse Waterfall development in Midrand in Gauteng, The South African wrote.

Commenting on a post by Briefly News, that shared the lovely snaps of the beauty queen’s place, many social media peeps were saddened that Ndavi would only be able to keep the penthouse for a year:

Vhuhwavho Tshivhase said:

“After her reign, she’ll go back to live with her parents or pay rent. South Africa, no man.”

Thato Mokoka added:

“After a year, she moves out; what a shame.”

Yo Yo Adams reacted:

“I thought the apartment was in Sandton. Anyway, enjoy while it lasts.”

Other peeps were simply wowed by the stunner’s beauty and gorgeous smile and rushed to note that in the comment section:

Marianne Saayman-Williamson is amazed:

“Such a stunning young lady! Wishing her all the best with her reign.”

Elizabeth Tyantsi wrote:

“Beautiful girl, God bless your new journey.”

Portia Dlamini added:

“She's absolutely stunning this madam.”

