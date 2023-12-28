Facts about Big Meech's daughter: How many kids does he have?

Demetrius Edward Flenory Sr, best known as Big Meech, was part of the USA's Black Mafia Family. This drug-related distribution network spanned throughout the country along with his younger brother, Terry Flenory, aka 'Southwest T, for various years. Where did Big Meech's daughter end up, and where is she today?

In 2008, Demetrius 'Big Meech' and Terry 'Southwest T' were sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for money laundering and illegal substance trade. Although Big Meech is still incarcerated, Terry has since been released on parole. Before we discuss what we know about Big Meech's daughter, here is his profile summary.

Profile summary

Full name Demetrius Edward Flenory Sr Nickname ‘Big Meech’ Date of birth June 21, 1968 Age 55 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Cleveland, Ohio, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Incarcerated at Oregon prison, Oregon, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Charles and Lucille Flenory Siblings Two (Nicole Flenory and Terry Lee Flenory) Profession Criminal/businessman Native language English Net worth $100 million (most widely reported)

Big Meech is reported to various children, which remain unconfirmed by him. However, Manessa Mia Hussey being Big Meech's daughter is made more plausible based on his mother wishing Manessa a happy birthday via an Instagram post on July 2, 2019.

Big Meech's daughter Neeka

Little is known about Big Meech's daughter, Neeka. The crime lord has never publicly acknowledged his alleged daughters, with the only confirmation that Neeka is Big Meech's daughter through the Black Mafia Family series.

According to the series and various online sources, Lori Walker is the mother of Big Meech’s daughter. The show sees Lori becoming a single mother determined to raise her child as best as possible.

Where is Big Meech's daughter?

The location of Neeka, Big Meech’s daughter, remains unknown. It is presumed she was raised by her mother away from the public eye and has continued to stay out of the limelight as an adult.

Manessa Mia Hussey

Manessa Mia Hussey was confirmed to be Big Meech's daughter based on his mother's social media activity, but Manessa has yet to speak out herself. Sources report Manessa was born on July 2 1989, but information is limited on her otherwise.

Demetria Edwadior Jackson Flenory

A woman going by Demetria Edwadior Jackson Flenory has claimed to be Big Meech's daughter, making an X (Twitter) account under the name @BMFMeechDaughta. Her account has been inactive since 2012, and there has been no confirmation that she is Big Meech's daughter.

Demetrius Edward Flenory Jr.

Demetrius Edward Flenory Jr. is Big Meech's only son and confirmed child. He did not choose a life of crime like his father; instead, he joined the entertainment world as a rapper and actor. Demetrius became famous through his portrayal as his father in rapper 50 Cent's Black Mafia Family series adaptation.

How old is Meech Jr?

Demetrius Jr was born on April 22, 2000, in Detroit, Michigan, making him 23 years old in 2023. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

How many kids does Lil Meech have?

The topic of Lil Meech’s kids came up in a recorded conversation between Demetrius Jr and an unidentified individual, which was posted to The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram page on December 8, 2023.

The video's audio is not clear, but it is reported as someone asking Lil Meech if he has any kids, to which Demetrius allegedly says he has a child on the way. This would be Lil Meech’s first child, but his former partner, Summer Walker, clarifies that it is not hers.

Summer responded to the video saying 'different cousin', presumably a response to Demetrius' previous infidelity and explanation. He was captured by a ring camera walking into an unidentified woman's home, later claiming it was his cousin whom he helped carry groceries inside. However, fans quickly pointed out there were no grocery bags.

Summer took to her Instagram following the release of the ring camera video and implied that Lil Meech pursued her for two years to embarrass her 'to the world.' The couple split following the cheating allegations.

Big Meech's biography

Big Meech's notorious life of crime made him a household name in the USA, with his illicit dealings being well-documented. Being arrested in 2005, Demetrius Sr spent much of his life behind bars. Here is what we know of his life before he was locked up.

Big Meech’s age

The former drug kingpin was born on June 21, 1968, making him 55 years old in 2023. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Big Meech's wife

There is much speculation regarding who the crime boss could be married to or whether he is in a relationship. Demetrius Sr is legally single as of 2023 and has never wed.

Who is Nicole Flenory?

Nicole Flenory is the only sister of the criminal duo Big Meech and Southwest T. Born in Dartmouth, Detroit, in 1974, Nicole Flenory did not follow in her brothers' footsteps by taking on a life of crime.

Instead, she became an interior designer, decorator, and TV producer. Nicole's early life is loosely depicted in 50 Cent's Black Mafia Family series, but she steers clear from the limelight. You can keep up with her daily life via her Instagram page.

Does Nicole Flenory have kids?

Nicole has two children, sons Demetrius Steele and Dillan Steele. Little is known about them, but Nicole proudly posts about them on social media for important milestones, including birthdays.

How many kids does Terry Flenory have?

Terry Flenoy is reported to have one known child, his son, Terry Lee Flenory Jr. Not much is known about his son, as Terry and his wife have kept him out of the limelight. However, you can keep up with Southwest T and his wife, Tonesa Welch, through their respective social media pages.

With so little known about Big Meech’s daughter Neeka and other alleged daughters, it is challenging to provide insight into their lives. Big Meech keeps his children away from the public's prying eyes.

