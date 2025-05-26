William Levy's wife: What led to their separation after 20 years?

The mystery surrounding William Levy's wife has lingered since his split from Mexican actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez Nevárez. Reflecting on their on-and-off romance since 2003, the mother of Levy's two kids revealed during a 2024 interview with ¡Hola!:

It is no secret that he was the love of my life. Although I had great faith in our relationship, it is unfortunate that it did not work out in the end.

Key takeaways

William and Elizabeth met on the set of Protagonistas de Novela .

. Elizabeth fell in love with his smile .

. They welcomed their firstborn child about three years after their first meeting .

. Over the years, there have been rumours of infidelity on William's part.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez announced her split from William Levy in April 2024

Elizabeth confirmed the swirling rumours of her breakup with William while speaking to ¡Hola! on the 10th.

We are no longer together. On my part, I have always loved Levy. But I am not the same girl he met over two decades ago. So, our priorities currently are different.

The telenovela star hinted at William being the reason behind their separation, saying:

There are some things that, if someone does not change, then it is up to you to change. I took that option. Deep down, I know I could not have given more because I had already given everything.

External factors did not influence the couple's decision to call it quits

Although Elizabeth and William's relationship spanned over two decades, it was not smooth. Although cheating allegations on his part plagued the twosome for years, she constantly defended him.

In February 2022, the on-screen star took to Instagram to shut down an infidelity rumour, per US Weekly:

Being targeted, exposed, and listening to different stories about my partner is not easy. Only he and I know what we have been through and our truth as a couple, and that is how things will stay!

In her interview with ¡Hola!, Gutiérrez shared why she never left Levy despite the constant controversy surrounding their media-fueled romance, stating:

I do not make decisions based on people's opinions. Neither does pressure from family and fans cloud my judgment. I know what is best for me, and that is why I never left him due to superficial reasons.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez is leaning on her faith to get through the split

Elizabeth revealed that she did not have plans to get back together with The Scent of Passion actor but relies on God to take charge of her love life.

This was the hardest decision of my life. Right now, I feel like I am in the middle of the ocean, and I am surviving. But as for whether Levy and I will get back together, I am not the one to decide because God is the one writing my story.

The pair's daughter was reportedly at the centre of one of their fights

William and Elizabeth welcomed their son, Christopher, in 2006 and their daughter, Kailey Alexander, in 2010.

According to People, two months before Gutiérrez's breakup announcement, Florida police were called to the family's once-shared home over a suspected domestic disturbance.

On 1 March 2024, Kailey allegedly told the cops that her dad had pushed her to prevent her from entering the bedroom, where she had heard a female voice. Although Levy denied hurting his child, the mother and daughter reportedly left the residence that day.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez insists her kids are okay with the split

While speaking with the Spanish magazine, the El fantasma de Elena star narrated how her kids are handling their parents' breakup, saying:

My children are okay because William is a fantastic dad. They understand that sometimes certain decisions must be made. I derive my strength from them during this difficult period.

The actress wants to bring back her glory days

Elizabeth revealed her intention to focus on her professional life during the interview, admitting:

I am finding the girl with dreams and ambitions, the one who lost her spark. But I do not regret it because it was for love.

Nonetheless, she wished her ex-partner the best in his future endeavours, stating:

I will always love him. With or without me, I want to see him happy!

As documented by ¡Hola!, Levy responded to Gutiérrez's interview via a cryptic message on his Instagram stories. He wrote:

If you do not fight for what you want, you will never have good stories to tell.

FAQs

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez met when she was 24, and he was 23. Below are some frequently asked questions about the ex-couple:

What nationality is Elizabeth Gutiérrez?

The on-screen star holds American nationality. She was born in Los Angeles, California, to Mexican parents.

How rich is William Levy?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Levy is worth $2 million. He has amassed this wealth from his modeling and acting career.

What happened between Maite Perroni and William Levy?

Although William and Maite had great on-screen chemistry on Cuidado con el Angel, He denied rumours of them having an affair in real life.

Levy, who starred as Jennifer Lopez's love interest in the I'm Into You music video, clarified that their interaction was professional amid dating rumours.

What happened to William Levy's son?

In 2020, 14-year-old Christopher Levy was involved in a golf cart accident. Fortunately, he was not seriously injured during the crash.

William Levy was in a romantic relationship with Elizabeth Gutiérrez from 2003 to 2024. The ex-couple reportedly maintains a healthy co-parenting relationship, putting their kids before their differences.

