Penny Lebyane landed on the wrong side of Twitter when she attended a recent rally by the ruling party

The radio presenter shared pictures and videos of her wearing African National Congress regalia

Lebyane noted some salty comments from social media users who called her out for supporting the party

Penny Lebyane came under fire for rallying behind the ANC. Image: @pennylebyane

Source: Instagram

When she attended a recent rally by the African National Congress, radio personality Penny Lebyane saw herself on the wrong side of Twitter (now known as X).

Penny proudly supports ANC

Penny Lebyane has mastered the art of setting people off. She touched a huge nerve when she proudly shared pictures and videos of her wearing the ANC regalia.

She was surrounded by different types of celebrities, including Papa Penny, DJ Maphorisa, actor Motlatsi Mafatshe, Makhadzi and many others.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Let me just," said Penny.

Lebyane replies to trolls

Penny Lebyane noted some of the salty comments from social media users who called her out for supporting the party.

She remained unfazed by some of the trolls so she shared even more content.

In one post, she said she is a mosquito with a heart of a an eagle.

Mzansi slams Penny Lebyane

Responding to the pictures, Mzansi came guns blazing at Penny and her celebrity friends.

@RamaboduObakeng:

"And this is a person who host a Sabc Tv show Umphakathi and Radio that speaks about politics soon we will be told she’s a political analyst what a joke . She must go and work for Anc and stop irritating us on our Tv screens."

@sbxmc:

"Yah neh, other people's pain is the greedy ones' joy."

@KingNema_Jnr:

"At the end of the day, it's all about bank notifications."

@notabadguy87878

"As Elon said, looking good while doing evil. Or doing nothing, in this case."

@ZYantolo7

"When we tell ppl about our celebrities being fake, useless and opportunistic..this is what we are talking about. they are covering shows that are very sad, sensitive and emotional,sad stories that are caused by the ANC government.look now campaigning for the same thing."

Penny Lebyane trolled for uncombed hair

In a orevious report from Briefly News, the recent selfie radio personality Penny Lebyane shared had netizens scratching their heads.

Penny's uncombed hairstyle left netizens confused, and they dragged her online for it.

Source: Briefly News