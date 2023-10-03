A South African lady has wowed TikTok with her jaw-dropping transformation journey after surgery

The young woman shared her before-and-after photos of an R120k surgery showcasing her jawline had issues

People throughout Mzansi were impressed by the drastic change in her jawline and how happy the lady is

A woman shared a video of her surgery journey to fix her jaw. Images: @teedarky

Source: TikTok

A brave lady recently revealed her remarkable transformation after undergoing a jaw surgery that cost R120k on TikTok.

Jaw-dropping transformation

The video begins with TikTok user @teedarky sharing the before images, where she faced challenges with her jawline and facial structure. Then, through a series of images and clips, she takes us on her journey of jaw reconstruction surgery.

The after videos have left viewers amazed by the dramatic change. Her jawline is now beautifully defined, and her facial features are balanced. The lady's newfound confidence shone through as she looked more confident in the clip.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed by surgery video

People couldn't believe the amazing change the orthodontist made to the young woman's appearance. Her transformation left everyone shocked and impressed.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Theresa shared:

"Even if my name was Natalie Nunn you look beautiful either way babe.

@heart said:

"This is the first jaw surgery recovery that i’ve seen that doesn’t look hectic you look great."

@kgalaneo commented:

"I was about to come with some "but you were already beautiful" and then I saw the after. This was a successful surgery. You're stunning!"

@BoipeloK said:

"Your ortho saved your life."

@Segos says:

"A baddie before and after."

@Thembie St shared:

"Bro the before looks painful and you're so cute."

@Jessica Alexis commented:

"Beautiful before and after….gorgeous skin."

Dentist’s video of gold tooth removal clocks 920K views

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a dentist who shared a video of a gold tooth removal, and the TikTok sparked South Africans' attention.

The footage shows the delicate procedure, and people were stunned by the before and after of the tooth.

The dentist uploaded the video two days ago, and it has already amassed close to a million views on the platform.

