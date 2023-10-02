A South African woman showcased how she hired cleaning services to get her house cleaned

The video gave viewers a glimpse of her immaculately cleaned home, all thanks to her hired help

As the woman flexed her sparkling countertops and spotless floors, Mzansi flooded the comment section with a list of question

A woman has flexed hiring people to clean her house in a video. Images: @petracarole

A South African woman took to TikTok to showcase the exceptional skills of her recently hired cleaning service.

Woman hires cleaning services

The TikTok video posted by user @petracarole begins with the woman proudly presenting her living space, highlighting the remarkable transformation her hired help has achieved. Throughout the video, she showcases how the team from Squeaky Deep Cleaners deep-cleaned her house. The results were terrific, with sparkling countertops, spotless floors, and a clean couch.

The video serves as a testament to the professionalism and efficiency of the cleaning service she chose. The lady said she would always pay for convenience rather than do the job herself.

Mzansi intrigued by hired help

The woman's decision to celebrate their skills and hard work struck a chord with viewers, leading to thousands of views and positive comments.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Sema asked:

"Listen I'm a very reasonably clean person but i have a coco melon , do they clean walls?"

@Nelly B Wa Tina commented:

"Huge difference the rug looks new after the clean."

@Tshepang Elizabeth shared:

"This is exactly what I need for my airbnbs thank you so much for not Gatekeeping."

@Tanatswa Mandudzo asked:

"I’m about that life."

@teyise_d shared:

"These guys are amazing! Only guys I trust with cleaning my stuff. Their service is impeccable! "

