One young lady set Mzansi ablaze with her impressive plug that she showcased in a viral video.

A lady showed off products to get rid of dark inner thighs in a TikTok video. Image: @thandyd

Hun plugs how to get rid of dark inner thighs

The skincare and body care content creator who goes by the TikTok handle @thandyd shared how one could look good on a budget.

@thandyd went on to say that whatever is dark on an individual's face, neck, or elbow you can use the same product for the inner thighs.

The Johannesburg hun stated that making use of body wash or body scrub that contains Salicylic acid and Glycolic Acid helps with the inner dark thighs. She showed off a scrub from Sorbet where she places turmeric inside which she claims helps to brighten the skin. The young babe explained that it should be placed on her inner tights before getting into the shower.

@thandyd also unveiled yet another product which was the daily skin polish powder and she expressed how it has Salicylic acid and rice power.

"The Salicylic acid will help to exfoliate the skin and the rice power is a brightening agent, so you can put this on neck, on inner thighs and honey you will like glasses," she said in her video.

For something a lot more potent, and stronger @thandyd advises people to get Tretinoin cream, and Hydroquinone cream at the pharmacy which would require a prescription. As for the DIY girlies the beauty and cosmetic influencer shared the following that peeps could try to get rid of dark inner thighs by saying:

"You can buy bio convict soda, and apple cider, add that together, put it in your dark inner thigh rub it a bit leave it for 15 minutes and clean it off."

Watch the video below:

SA loves the woman's plug

The online community reacted as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the hun's hook-up.

De_Nwaiza said:

"Kojic Acid soap iyazama. One just needs to be consistent."

Zinhle Mthimkhulu shared:

"I think I'm gonna like it here."

Muele wrote:

"But using baking soda and an acid neutralises the effects of baking soda. A good type of paste to use is just baking soda with water, it works wonders."

Cranberry juice commented:

"And kojic san soap does wonders."

People plug Mzansi with dark inner thigh product

