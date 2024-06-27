Mbalinhlapho, the housekeeper, gave tips to netizens on how to get rid of dark thighs, and people were impressed

In the TikTok clip, she shared the products that one can use and explained them in detail

The online community thanked Mbalinhlapho for her hacks and asked her for more tips

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @Mbalinhlapho is a popular housekeeper on social media. She shared tips on how to get rid of dark thighs.

A woman gave tips on how to get rid of dark inner thighs. Image: @mbalinhlapho7

Mbali, the housekeeper, shares how to get rid of dark thighs

For every individual who struggles with dark inner thighs, the famous housekeeper Mbalinhlapho dished out a few tips. Mbalinhlapho said that for dark inner thighs, she recommends people to use coffee and coconut oil.

She went on to say that it also reduces stretch marks.

"You mix coffee and coconut oil 10 mintues before you take a bath, you will be nice."

The video garnered the attention of many online users and went on to become a hit on social media, gathering over 681K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Online users loved her tips and inquired about more

People took to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others simply thanked her for her tips, and some asked for more, saying:

Plaxedesgumbo2 inquired:

"Is it the same for dark inner thighs and dark spots on thighs?"

Lolomnisi simply said:

"Thank you Sthandwa Sami."

His mother expressed:

"Consistency is not my potion."

Makhosini asked:

"How to get rid of pimples and darksport to your face."

Karaboaapril shared:

"I tried it it works within three days you see results."

Child of god commented:

"Can you show us how do you mix it please."

