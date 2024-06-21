A South African man shared a TikTok video showing his 20-day hyperpigmentation improvement journey

In the clip, he applied a dark-coloured serum on his clear face and then showed his uneven skin tone before using the product

SA viewers were impressed by the results and inquired about the products used

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A man had many viewers in awe of his glow after sharing how cleared his hyperpigmentation. Image: @slaytrepset

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi man amazed netizens online after showing off how he got rid of his hyperpigmentation in 20 days.

Man shares 20-day hyperpigmentation update

A TikTok video by @slaytrepset shows the man applying a dark serum on his smooth and clear face before revealing how his skin used to have an uneven skin tone and hectic dark spots and marks just 20 days before using the Garnier Pure Active Charcoal range.

In the clip, @slaytrepset proceeded to show viewers his skincare regimen which entails moisturising, applying sunscreen and caring for his lips.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi in awe of the man's glow

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were intrigued by the man's skincare routine and inquired about the products he used to combat hyperpigmentation.

6468654 was in awe of the man's glow:

"Wow, your skin is beautiful and glowing ❤️

user8357209948615 commented:

"Hii is the Garnier vitamin C? It's also good both night and morning."

Loloh was impressed by how the man got rid of his hyperpigmentation:

"What? hyperpigmentation gone."

fiefie asked for a plug:

"Plug me ndoda, I have suffered."

Nthabiseng Eunice Hl replied:

"Wow been with you since from the first day using Garnier and I should say UMHLE SANA ."

AthenaM was amazed by the man's skin:

"The transformation is amazing, your skin looks great. I love Garnier, but it doesn't love me."

kennyg asked for skincare advice:

"Going good....but how to remove those small holes pores on your face?? I have the same condition."

Woman unveils impressive nighttime skincare routine

Briefly News previously reported that one young lady shared her impressive nighttime skincare routine, and people loved it. The clip went viral online.

TikTok user @amanda.makhaye had many people in Mzansi glued to their screens as she unveiled her nighttime skincare routine.

The stunner showed off all the products she used on her face and explained them in detail in her clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News