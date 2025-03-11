A young lady hopped on the latest face mask trend that involves eggs, which had her getting roasted online

The stunner showcased how she struggled to remove her mask in a TikTok video that gained over 1.1 million views

Comments poured in from netizens who shared their thoughts, and Briefly News takes a look at whether egg whites are safe to use on the skin

A babe in South Africa became the target of online trolls after she shared a video of herself using an egg face mask.

A South African lady was roasted by Mzansi over her egg face mask. Image: @lwethu_7

Source: TikTok

Woman's egg face mask gets trolled

The hun who hopped on the latest social media beauty trend that involves applying raw egg whites to the face for smoother skin shared the video under the handle @lwethu_7 which has since gone viral on the internet.

@lwethu_7's clip gained over 1.1 million views within a day of its publication and it attracted both positive and negative reactions from Mzansi’s online community.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The young woman demonstrated in the footage how she carefully applied the egg white to her skin along with tissue papers. Once it dried up, she tried removing the tissue papers but struggled as it was way too painful to peel it off because she mixed the york instead of only using the egg white.

While some praised her for embracing a new beauty routine, many online users found the idea of using raw eggs on the face hard to accept.

The video sparked a massive conversation online about beauty trends and their effectiveness, while some netizens trolled the hun for her antics. @lwethu_7 was unfazed by the roasting as she went on to share more of her beauty journey as she embraced the humorous comments.

Watch the video below:

SA roasts woman's egg face mask

South Africans headed to the comments section to poke fun of the lady as many joked about the smell and the texture, while some were excited by the idea of natural ingredients like eggs for skincare, others are more cautious about trying DIY remedies without proper research.

Lee_rona said:

"Kodwa amanthombazana sithanda izinto shem finish and klaar. Buka."

Janine added:

"Just egg whites, not yolk that's for hair...rinse with warm water fast yoh."

Thandomvayo was amused:

"I almost dropped my phone off."

Lebang Moemedi replied:

"Why are you looking at me like that?"

Unathiiiiii shared:

"But the skin looks good, ngicela ukusibona sewususe konke."

A South African lady was roasted by Mzansi over her egg face mask. Image: @lwethu_7

Source: TikTok

Are egg whites safe to use on the skin?

Home remedies are becoming more and more popular, and many of them are being shared online. Using egg whites is one such treatment that claims to brighten and tighten your skin. However, according to Healthline, egg whites, used as an anti-aging mask or spot treatment, pose several risks.

These include allergic reactions, egg intolerance, salmonella infection, skin irritation, other infections, surface contamination, and putting others at risk. Egg whites can cause severe itchiness, rash, hives, and breathing difficulties, while salmonella infection can cause severe gastrointestinal discomfort.

Skin irritation can occur from any substance, and raw egg whites can cause secondary infections. Surface contamination can occur from the mask running off the face and dripping around the house. Additionally, using egg whites on loved ones with egg white allergies can put them at risk. Therefore, it is essential to avoid using egg whites on your face.

People showcasing their skincare routine

Briefly News previously reported that one hun answered everyone's questions as she plugged netizens with skincare products.

previously reported that one hun answered everyone's questions as she plugged netizens with skincare products. A young lady shared her impressive nighttime skincare routine, and people loved it. The clip went viral online.

One babe in Mzansi plugged SA with her glass skincare routine, and peeps loved it. She shared a video where she unveiled all the products she uses on her skin.

Source: Briefly News