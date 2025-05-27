A Lesotho-born domestic worker posted a TikTok video asking for any job with a R5,000 monthly salary and at least one day off

Her request sparked debate as many viewers said the amount was too high, while others shared their job-hunting struggles

With domestic workers earning an average of R3,349 monthly in SA, her salary expectations divided social media users

A domestic worker from Lesotho living in South Africa has gone viral after sharing a simple yet powerful video asking for employment.

Content creator @smondela1, who regularly posts about her life as a domestic worker, recorded herself gazing out of a window with the caption:

"I am looking for any job. Salary: R5000. At least one off, month end."

The post struck a chord with many viewers, sparking conversations about fair wages, job availability, and the struggles faced by those in the domestic work industry across the country.

Domestic worker wages reality

The woman's R5,000 salary request highlighted the ongoing wage challenges in South Africa's domestic work sector. Currently, domestic workers earn an average of R3,349 per month for women and R3,059 for men, which falls significantly below the National Minimum Wage of R27.58 per hour. This works out to approximately R4,400 monthly for full-time work, yet many still earn less than this prescribed amount.

Despite a 14% wage increase in 2024, domestic workers continue facing financial strain. Research shows that 83% of domestic workers serve as primary breadwinners, supporting an average of four dependents each.

Even with recent pay rises, inflation and rising living costs have outpaced earnings, leaving many workers with a monthly shortfall of around R800. The situation becomes more challenging when considering that entry-level domestic workers earn just under R2,600 monthly, while experienced workers in higher-paying households can earn up to R7,300.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi divided over the salary request

The video triggered mixed reactions from South Africans, with some supporting her request while others questioned the amount:

@Lesedi Mothoa explained:

"I can only afford R4000 for a stay in, one baby that goes to creche. Two-bedroom house. R5000 is too much for my budget."

@Cc-Thapelo shared her painful experience:

"Last December, I worked for a month only, they were renovating a nine-room house. I had to clean windows, doors, the floor, removing paint, cooking every day, washing every Thursday, plus cleaning the yard. I wasn't supposed to work on weekends, but I was working because there was a wedding celebration. I had to cook with big pots on Saturday and Sunday. I was sleeping after 23:00, ke tsoga ka 06:30 every day. Guess the salary I got😭💔💔"

@Ruth baby mama offered:

"Any one around Randfontein looking for a cleaner?"

@Surprise pleaded:

"I need a job, even R2000 is fine because my children need money ❤😭😭"

@girliewiththebraids defended:

"Don't tell her she can't charge R5000. Those who can afford will contact her."

@curly_mimzy responded:

"Need a nanny too. One child, two bedrooms. 4000 for a stay-in. I live in Johannesburg"

