Content creator Kiki La Coco shared an emotional video of her domestic worker Thembi sitting in her office chair, praying for her success before an important meeting

The touching moment shows the deep bond between the Wentzel family and their domestic worker, with Thembi genuinely caring about Kiki's wellbeing and future

Social media users were moved to tears by the video, praising the family for treating their domestic worker like family rather than just staff

Domestic worker, Thembi, prayed for her employer Kiki just before an important meeting. Images: @kiki_la_coco

Kiki La Coco was heading to her office for an important meeting when she discovered something that left her completely emotional. The wife of famous TikToker, Malcolm Wentzel, found her domestic worker Thembi sitting at her office desk, laptop open, deep in prayer for whatever Kiki was about to face in her upcoming meeting.

Content creator @kiki_la_coco quietly recorded the beautiful moment as Thembi prayed with her eyes closed, completely unaware she was being filmed. When Thembi finished and opened her eyes to find Kiki there, the genuine love between them was clear to see.

Though we can't hear exactly what was said, Kiki's appreciation was obvious as she thanked Thembi for having her in her thoughts and prayers.

More than just employer and employee

This heartwarming video was shared in late May with the caption:

"Brings me to tears to know my people have my back. #thembi what a WOMAN ❤️"

It perfectly shows why the Wentzel family has captured South Africa's hearts. It's not just Malcolm who has a special relationship with Thembi - Kiki clearly shares that same bond.

The moment was particularly touching because Thembi wasn't asked to pray or put on a show for social media. She was genuinely concerned about Kiki's meeting and wanted to pray for her success. Finding someone who cares that deeply about your well-being, especially when they think no one is watching, is incredibly rare.

What makes this relationship so special is how the Wentzels have created a family atmosphere rather than just a working relationship. Malcolm has previously made headlines for buying Thembi a car and standing up for her against debt collectors. The couple regularly spoils Thembi during special occasions and treats her like a cherished family member rather than just hired help.

This approach has won them massive support from South Africans who love seeing how an Afrikaans family and their African domestic worker have built such genuine love and respect for each other. It challenges the traditional employer-employee dynamic and shows what's possible when people treat each other with real kindness and care.

Kiki shared a video showing how Thembi, her domestic worker, prays for her before a big meeting. Images: @kiki_la_coco

Mzansi's hearts melt at touching moment

The video struck a chord with thousands of viewers who were moved by the genuine care Thembi showed for Kiki's success.

@Apostle Edmore /Live wire!🇿🇦 reflected:

"Some workers are not just workers, but they are angels God sent into our lives to pray and stand with us in our prosperity in life."

@123456789 asked:

"Who is crying with me🥺 You're both blessed, you have each other."

@Londiwe Nhlapho gushed:

"You can tell that Kiki and Malcom are the best employers 🥰❤️❤️They created a family."

@bongi khanyeza shared:

"My helper does the same every time when I'm going to deliver for my clients 🥺🥺🙏"

@L_u 🌸 added:

"You and your husband are healing so many people, and bringing people together in a way you'll never realise. So, your banks will always burst, because your hearts are so full. ❤️😭"

@Ellie concluded:

"😇 Mamma Thembi 🙏🏻 To Pray for someone is more powerful than any amount of money in this world 🙏🏻 Blessings Kiki 🙏🏻"

