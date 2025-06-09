A young woman has secured a corporate role after years of dedication in retail, showing that perseverance can lead to new opportunities

She shared her journey from working at Pick n Pay to her new job in a TikTok video that gained massive traction

Comments poured in from online users as they took to the comments section with congratulatory messages

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A young woman has landed a corporate position after years of working in retail, proving that hard work and perseverance can open new doors

After working in retail, a woman shared her journey to landing a corporate job. Image: @pretty_teka

Source: TikTok

Woman bags corporate job after retail

The stunner who goes by the TikTok handle @pretty__teka opened up about her humble beginnings.

@pretty__teka shared how she first started as a retail worker for Pick n Pay, and although she was grateful for the job, she wanted more.

Her journey working long hours in retail in the store often involved juggling demanding customers and limited growth opportunities. Despite the challenges, she remained committed to personal growth, using every free moment to upskill through online courses and networking.

In the video, @pretty__teka went on to showcase how her job searching was not an easy process, which came with a lot of tears and disappointments. Despite the challenges that she faced, she did not give up and continued applying for jobs.

Her efforts paid off when she was recently offered a corporate role in marketing at a well-known firm. The role comes with better pay, benefits, and career growth opportunities, a significant leap from her retail days. She credits her success to God, as she said the following:

"Unchangeable changer, changer of all situations. For as long as I have known you, you never change. From retail to corporate, thank you, master Jesus."

South Africans have been applauding her journey, with many saying her story gives hope to those in retail or similar entry-level jobs to dream big and shoot for the stars despite skyrocketing unemployment in the country.

Take a look at the video below:

Inspiration for others still waiting

The creator's success story struck a chord with many South Africans who continue to face similar employment challenges:

HopeHarrison19 said:

"Amen, the same thing happened to me this year, from retail to corporate. God is faithful."

Dima Molaudzi added:

"From Picknpay to Deloitte…God did it for me, he can do it for others."

Makgoale Phasha expressed:

"Don't give up!!!!! Congratulations ngwaneso all the best on your new journey."

Kele012R1 shared:

"Congratulations, those who have not worked retail won't understand how hard it is ey moving from that corporate is such great feeling."

Sibongile commented:

"God is good. Congratulations, gorgeous."

A woman shared her journey to landing a corporate job after working in retail. Image: @pretty_teka

Source: TikTok

Employment stories from SA

Briefly News reported on a young woman who broke down in tears in a viral TikTok video as she shared her emotional experience of securing employment, with thousands of viewers flooding the comments to congratulate her on this life-changing opportunity.

reported on a young woman who broke down in tears in a viral TikTok video as she shared her emotional experience of securing employment, with thousands of viewers flooding the comments to congratulate her on this life-changing opportunity. A mortuary worker opened up about the harsh and often heartbreaking realities of her profession in a candid TikTok video that touched many South Africans, revealing the emotional toll of working with the deceased and the profound impact it has on mental health.

A young man went viral after sharing the unspoken truths about pursuing a teaching career in South Africa, highlighting difficulties like finding stable employment and dealing with delayed payments, prompting many in the education sector to share their own challenging experiences in the comments.

Source: Briefly News