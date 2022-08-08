A young financial manager from Johannesburg is beaming after buying her very first whip, sharing the amazing news online

LinkedIn user Ingrid M, who works as a financial manager at WesBank, looked super proud of her achievement

Commenting on a post shared on Facebook that honoured the lady’s achievement, some online peeps argued that a home should be purchased before any whip

A beautiful young lady from Johannesburg is super psyched about landing her first set of wheels, excitedly sharing the news on social media.

Ingrid M is excited about her new car. Image: Ingrid M/LinkedIn.

LinkedIn user, Ingrid M, who functions as a financial manager at a company called WesBank, looked very happy about her milestone and expressed how thankful she felt about bagging her first car.

Along with a cute snap of herself in front of the gorgeous new car, the sis shared a heartwarming caption that read:

“Big Girls. Big Moves. Big Cars. Same God.”

LinkedIn peeps flooded Ingrid’s post with congratulatory messages, wishing her well for the big accomplishment.

Briefly News also the lovely babe’s amazing news, with Saffas wishing the hun well.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Sthe Mbeje said:

“You go, girl.”

Mmeke Kekana added:

“Well done.”

Other netizens had mixed reactions about whether young people should use their salaries to purchase a car or home first:

Mmatumela Ntjie reacted:

“Start with whatever makes you happy. Life is too short to nurse others’ feelings.”

Marcia Eliza Sibiya said:

“Bought car(s) first and it depends on the individual.”

Mankind Gida wrote:

“It depends, however for my case, house first.”

Bobos Mashiya added:

“Bought a place first, later on, I will see if I can go for a car.”

