A young University of Johannesburg financial management graduate is super amped after bagging a new job

Siziphiwe Tisani is grateful about being an employed hun, and happily posted on LinkedIn about bagging a job as an admin assistant

The good sis looked so joyful in the snaps as she sat behind her laptop, working hard at her new gig

A pretty young lady from Johannesburg is setting flames to social media with her fire posts that she shared of her first week at work at a new job.

Siziphiwe Tisani is excited about her new job as an admin assistant. Image: Siziphiwe Tisani/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The first week at a new gig is usually rough. You’re getting to know everyone, learning new systems, and making mistakes as you go along. But for Siziphiwe Tisani, the induction week was practically a walk in the park.

The beaut, who holds an Advanced Diploma in Financial Management that she obtained from the University of Johannesburg, looked overjoyed at her new gig as an admin assistant.

In the snaps posted on LinkedIn, the good sis looked super fly as she sat behind the laptop at her new place of employment, grinding hard to make the bag. The caption of Siziphiwe’s post read:

“We’re making progress. The first week wasn't bad.”

Online peeps were thoroughly impressed with the young lady’s quick adjustment to the new job and celebrated her accolade with hearty well-wishes:

Thapelo Maluleke said:

“Happy first week completion at work.”

Mimi Mabotja was very encouraging:

“Awwww, I love the sound of that. Keep pushing sis.”

Unarine Mulaudzi reacted:

“Congratulations. All the best.”

Ernest Mukuka complimented the lovely lady’s good looks:

“So much beauty.”

Malatsi Phomolo is expecting amazing things from the hard-working babe:

“You'll do great.”

Source: Briefly News