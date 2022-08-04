A pretty lady from Mpumalanga is excited about buying her very first whip, celebrating the big move on social media

Ntombizodwa Tiny Sibiya noted that while the car she purchased is not her dream set of wheels, she is grateful for the win

Social media users were wowed by the lovely lady’s gratitude and congratulated her on the milestone

A hard-working young woman from Mpumalanga is thrilled about purchasing her first whip, celebrating the massive accomplishment on LinkedIn.

Ntombizodwa Tiny Sibiya is thrilled about purchasing her first car. Image: Ntombizodwa Tiny Sibiya/LinkedIn and Getty Images/Stock Image.

The good sis noted that while the set of wheels she purchased was not her dream car, she is thankful for the achievement.

Ntombizodwa Tiny Sibiya shared an inspiring snap of herself next to the classy whip, with the young woman wowing online peeps with her milestone.

The caption of the lovely lady’s post read:

“First car. The second one will be my dream car. My everyday motive.”

Social media peeps were inspired by the beautiful young woman’s ambition and tenacity, congratulating her on the whip in her comment section.

Here are some of the coolest reactions to the babe’s post:

Fumane Ntobo expects great things:

“Congratulations. Soon I believe you'll utter ‘first property’. I would love to be part of the story.”

Lawrence Kelly reacted:

“This is your dream car. There is only one. Your next car will also be your dream car, but that’s someday. Congrats on your wheels.”

Clement H wrote:

“Some of us no longer have dream cars, just something safe, reliable, and efficient. We no longer look at the brand or beauty, or performance. Congratulations, dear. May that dream come true.”

Jacob Mokoena is ready to go for a ride:

“Congratulations, dear. Hard work pays off. I am just patiently waiting for an invite to go for a spin.”

