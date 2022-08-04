A woman from Mpumalanga has taken to the socials to express her gratitude after landing an exciting new job

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Thobile Shongwe explained that she’s excited about obtaining employment as an environmental health practitioner

Mzansi peeps sent the lovely lady heartfelt well-wishes in the comment section of her online post

A lovely lady from Mpumalanga is all smiles after obtaining a new and exciting job as an environmental health practitioner at Tshwane municipality.

Thobile is thrilled about bagging a new job. Image: Thobile Shongwe/LinkedIn and Getty Images/Stock Image.

Source: UGC

Taking to LinkedIn, Thobile Shongwe noted how positively amped and grateful she feels about the big win. How inspiring!

In her post, the go-getter, who studied environmental health at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), smiled broadly and looked genuinely pleased with the milestone.

The caption of the diligent woman’s post read:

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as an environmental health practitioner at the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality.”

Heartfelt messages flooded the lady’s post with online peeps reacting with sincere congratulations for the woman’s achievement.

Let’s take a peek at some of the top reactions on Thobile’s post:

Tshepang Monyebodi wished her the very best for the new position and knows she’ll do a stellar job:

“Congratulations to you, Thobile Shongwe. I wish you the very best in your new appointment. Serve well.”

Inolofatseng Seutane knows the high-achiever will do very well:

“Congratulations and welcome to CoT Municipal Health Services. Wishing you the very best of luck.”

Mapelo Nadia Mohlala is very inspired:

“Thobile Shongwe, congratulations.”

Zitha Nkanyana added:

“Congrats, Miss Shongwe.”

Source: Briefly News