A local woman experienced a moment of Ubuntu and marked it with a popular SA hashtag - #ImStaying

The surprised lady was gifted with a basket of groceries and dedicated a special message to her good Samaritan on the net

Social media users are proud of Mzansi folks and told their own similar stories of meeting generous South African citizens

Thelmari Bezuidenhout's day was off to a good start after popping into a shop thinking she was just going to walk out with a loaf of bread and cooldrink, and instead walked out with gratitude.

A local lady was touched by a moment of Ubuntu when a stranger paid for her groceries. Image: Thelmari Bezuidenhout/Facebook

Thelmari Bezuidenhout was out and about doing her daily errands when she says a generous stranger insisted on paying for her groceries.

Thelmari posted her gratitude on Facebook:

"I had my #ImStaying moment today. Popped into the shop to buy a loaf of bread and some cold drinks and the guy behind my insisted on paying for my things. He refused to give me his name and said he just felt feel like doing some good in this world! Thanks Sir, you brightened up my day!"

Thelmari Bezuidenhout's day was much brighter after meeting a generous stranger. Image: Thelmari Bezeuidenhout/Facebook

Take a look at what some of the peeps in the #ImStaying group thought of Thelmari's delightful story.

Yvonne Roma Bandd commented:

"Yes, that happened to me twice. That’s South Africa for you. I’m staying!"

Marié van Heerden shared:

"The same happened to me this morning at Checkers in York Street. My daughter George, who lives in Adelaid, Australia, sent me money and I thought it was through to use. It showed on my phone but was not in my account."

Bennanta Bresler Lock said:

"What a kind gesture."

Debbie Friend replied:

"That's fantastic!"

Tawanda Dhuvai Mpofu

"There are good people out there."

