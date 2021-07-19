South African social media users are celebrating with a stunning lady who has just blessed herself with a brand-new truck

@Ziggy_Diver1 says she will keep her followers updated as far as her next moves are concerned but credits God for the blessing

Many people have joined the Tsonga-speaking woman and sincerely thanked her for being an inspiration to the nation

A proud South African woman has taken to social media to brag about his latest achievement. The beautiful lady has just bought a brand new truck.

@Ziggy_Diver1 says she will update her Twitter followers regarding her next move but she thanked God for His blessings. The Tsonga-speaking lady captioned the two images with a powerful statement in her home language.

South Africans are congratulating a woman who bought a brand-new truck. Image: @Ziggy_Diver1/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Times-Greatest said:

"Congratulations sisi, welcome to the crew fam.”

@KulaniCool said:

"Congratulations.”

@Malose226 said:

"You bought a truck or you will be driving it?”

@Vladimirtembe said:

"Congratulations my friend.”

@MLifaro said:

"Amandla to you, Ziggy. So many are congratulating you that you're even trending now.”

@Golist2020 said:

"May you go from strength to strength.”

@Amelioa0943 said:

"Congratulations Ziggy, you are really an inspiration, you are the example to a black child that skin cannot define the future and that anything is possible.”

@IamVuvu710 said:

"Congratulations, truly proud of you.”

