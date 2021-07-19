Social media users are now attracted to a post shared by one lady who says she paid R3600 for a meal at one of her favourite restaurants

The woman is seemingly based in the United States and has posted a photo of a meal and also included the price of the delicious dish

Many people feel the food doesn’t deserve such a bill and some have expressed an interest in visiting the restaurant to spoil themselves

A stunning lady has shared a snap of her Sunday meal and the price has really left many in awe. The woman says Sunday’s are for fine dining as she posted a plate of her delicious meal.

Many feel the woman, @JuicyArista, who is seemingly based in the United States is extravagant because the meal is too little for such an exorbitant price.

At the same time, some people are looking for the address and name of the restaurant as they would like to feast on that meal.

Some people believe the woman who spent R3600 on a dish is just extravagant. Image: @JuicyArista/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Suntiwocks said:

"Topped off with a cherry that looks like it had a rough childhood.”

@Philorida said:

"I never got played this bad but in Miami my wife ordered the ravioli that was $36. It came with 6 pieces. I couldn't stop laughing. Then I went to a place in Jacksonville and got the shrimp for around the same price. 5 shrimp. I went to Burger King after.”

@Inthecutcm said:

"I'd be catching a felony if this was my plate. This is a war time ration.”

@Dwl_Jamaica said:

"That's okay baby keep the location a secret.”

@RogerSneed said:

"Two hundred whole American dollars PLUS fifty of them for...what?”

@Nythesunflower said:

"Somethings need to be reserved to retain quality and keep away hoards of people like restaurants but that picture was disgraceful.”

@Wambuyii said:

"How do you you all get full off some samples.”

@Nothasghey said:

"Please tell us where I want to go so bad I want it please it’s so worth it.”

@PowerDyke said:

"When you get rich enough to pretend to be poor.”

Source: Briefly.co.za