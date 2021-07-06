Local Restaurant Thinks Up a Brilliant Initiative to Save Waiters Jobs: #DriveIn

A local restaurant is getting a little creative with its business model following the tightening of lockdown restrictions

The small business has begun welcoming customers in the form of a drive-in serving everyone from the comfort of their vehicle

Mzansi definitely fell in love with the new restaurant concept and took to the comments section to share their thoughts

A local restaurant has thought up a fun and clever way of keeping its doors open while still following all level 4 lockdown protocols. The cosy take-away now serves its customers right in their own cars and many other restaurants have followed suit.

This tiny restaurant is thinking big. Images: @MadishaStevie/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Heading to social media, Twitter user @MadishaStevie had this inspiring message to share with Mzansi:

"In order to keep their waiters working and making money ...At Wimpy, The Crossing Mafikeng offers a Drive-In - Eat - in - your - Car experience! This is impressive and great for employees." he captioned the post

It seems diners definitely get the 5-star treatment with the added convenience of staying in the car. A large vertical tray holds food and beverage items across the length of the vehicle while diners simply dig in.

Although a little unconventional, South Africans jumped at the thought of continuing to support local businesses in any way they could. Others were a little concerned government might soon end up banning the brilliant idea.

Check out some of the comments below:

@loda_kia said:

"the government should have known better. there is no stopping the creativity. oksalayo, we will be eating and drinking. come rain or sunshine."

@PabieTlhodiane said:

"What happens if I don't have a car?"

@GodfreyLetlalo said:

"Cyril Ramaphosa after seeing that: Drive in eating is halted for 14 days to curb the spread of the Corona Virus."

@Tshepo48264855 said:

"I am sure the food tastes better than in a vw nhe.."

@Leeyandah3 said:

"I'm too clumsy for this setting... One wrong move nje"

@kelie_mlotshwe said:

"Sometimes it’s not ukonqena especially for me. These businesses stay open because of customers and if we don’t support the business fails and people lose their jobs. Unemployment is really high our government doesn’t care we just need to help each other now.'

@swaziz said:

"if feel like the government could have engaged with this sector for creative ways to work around keeping doors open & observing regulations. this is one example."

