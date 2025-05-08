Gogo Maweni Reflects on Her Court Trial, Amid Pregnancy with Twins: "It is Stressful"
- Popular sangoma Gogo Maweni has looked back at her stressful court trial happening at the Protea Magistrates Court
- The controversial traditional healer admitted that it is stressful for her to be going through a court case while she is pregnant
- Maweni stands accused of allegedly assaulting Celiwe Khulu in 2019, and the trial resumed on 6 May 2025
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
South African reality TV star and traditional healer, Gogo Maweni, recently announced her pregnancy. However, her assault trial resumed in May 2025, and this is causing a lot of stress for her.
Gogo Maweni accused of assault
A happy moment in Gogo Maweni and her husband Sabelo Mgube's lives is overshadowed by her court trial. The Izangoma Zodumo star is accused of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Her trial resumed at the beginning of this month at the Protea Magistrates Court in Soweto.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Her accuser, Celiwe Khulu, testified in court and narrated how the alleged assault took place. The trial has been postponed to Thursday, 12 June 2025, to allow prosecutors enough time to investigate.
Gogo Maweni reveals trial is stressful
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Maweni admitted that this case is quite stressful for her.
“I will not lie, being pregnant and going for this assault trial is a bit stressful. It is not something that I want to go through, but I have always believed that God would not put me in a situation that I cannot handle. And my ancestors are there [for me.] I just want it over and done with,” she told the news publication.
To cope with the stress, Maweni said she has decided to take a break from face-to-face consultations with her clients and would offer telephonic services instead.
“Places like courts and prisons are places where you can obtain dark spirits. Being pregnant with pure souls can attract bad omen,” she further added.
The star also revealed that she miscarried in 2024, and after finding out about her current pregnancy, she had to take things slow.
Gogo Maweni's brother-in-law in court for double murder
If things could not get any more stressful for the Mgubes, Maweni's brother-in-law, Lindani Mgube, was imprisoned for double murder on 31 January 2025 by the Gauteng Province Cold Case Investigation Unit. Mgube was denied bail at the Vereeniging Magistrates Court. He was then given a second chance to apply for bail.
Mgube is accused of murdering two sangomas who were close to Gogo Maweni. This drew criticism from many people online.
Gogo Maweni hosts thanksgiving party ahead of twin's arrival
In a previous report from Briefly News, sangoma Gogo Maweni hosted a Thanksgiving celebration as she prepares for the birth of her twin daughters.
The star posted pictures of the celebration, which featured a green and gold theme. “Thank you to everyone who came out and celebrated with us this past weekend,” Maweni said.
Fans praised the celebration, with some joking about the outfits and some expressing their admiration.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 5 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za