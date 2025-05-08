Popular sangoma Gogo Maweni has looked back at her stressful court trial happening at the Protea Magistrates Court

The controversial traditional healer admitted that it is stressful for her to be going through a court case while she is pregnant

Maweni stands accused of allegedly assaulting Celiwe Khulu in 2019, and the trial resumed on 6 May 2025

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Gogo Maweni is expecting twins; however is going through a court case. Image: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star and traditional healer, Gogo Maweni, recently announced her pregnancy. However, her assault trial resumed in May 2025, and this is causing a lot of stress for her.

Gogo Maweni accused of assault

A happy moment in Gogo Maweni and her husband Sabelo Mgube's lives is overshadowed by her court trial. The Izangoma Zodumo star is accused of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Her trial resumed at the beginning of this month at the Protea Magistrates Court in Soweto.

Her accuser, Celiwe Khulu, testified in court and narrated how the alleged assault took place. The trial has been postponed to Thursday, 12 June 2025, to allow prosecutors enough time to investigate.

Gogo Maweni reveals trial is stressful

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Maweni admitted that this case is quite stressful for her.

“I will not lie, being pregnant and going for this assault trial is a bit stressful. It is not something that I want to go through, but I have always believed that God would not put me in a situation that I cannot handle. And my ancestors are there [for me.] I just want it over and done with,” she told the news publication.

To cope with the stress, Maweni said she has decided to take a break from face-to-face consultations with her clients and would offer telephonic services instead.

“Places like courts and prisons are places where you can obtain dark spirits. Being pregnant with pure souls can attract bad omen,” she further added.

The star also revealed that she miscarried in 2024, and after finding out about her current pregnancy, she had to take things slow.

Gogo Maweni is expecting twins, and her husband, Sabelo Mgube, hosted a Thanksgiving ceremony. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni's brother-in-law in court for double murder

If things could not get any more stressful for the Mgubes, Maweni's brother-in-law, Lindani Mgube, was imprisoned for double murder on 31 January 2025 by the Gauteng Province Cold Case Investigation Unit. Mgube was denied bail at the Vereeniging Magistrates Court. He was then given a second chance to apply for bail.

Mgube is accused of murdering two sangomas who were close to Gogo Maweni. This drew criticism from many people online.

Gogo Maweni hosts thanksgiving party ahead of twin's arrival

In a previous report from Briefly News, sangoma Gogo Maweni hosted a Thanksgiving celebration as she prepares for the birth of her twin daughters.

The star posted pictures of the celebration, which featured a green and gold theme. “Thank you to everyone who came out and celebrated with us this past weekend,” Maweni said.

Fans praised the celebration, with some joking about the outfits and some expressing their admiration.

Source: Briefly News