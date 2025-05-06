South African sangoma and reality TV star Gogo Maweni's trial began at the Protea Magistrates Court in Soweto

The trial is related to an alleged assault case from 2019, where the sangoma was accused of assaulting Celiwe Khulu with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm

Gogo Maweni's trial has been postponed to Thursday, 12 June 2025, for further investigation

Gogo Maweni is back in court as her trial begins. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Trust Gogo Maweni to make a statement! The reality TV star returned to court and made sure the cameras were rolling to capture every moment. The star's trial was meant to begin on Wednesday, 12 March 2025, but was postponed to Monday, 5 May 2025.

Recently, according to Tshisalive, the reality TV star and Sangoma appeared in court as her trial began at the Protea Magistrates Court in Soweto after she was accused of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after an incident that took place in December 2019.

The complainant, Celiwe Khulu, was the first witness to testify against the star in court. She explained in detail what had happened between her and Maweni, which led to the sangoma hurling insults and assaulting her.

She said:

"She was hurling insults. When she was insulting me, she didn’t give me a chance to respond. She hit my head first, then, when I turned around, she hit my mouth using a beer bottle. I had a cut on my head. Broken tooth, and my sister took me inside the house to see the extent of the injuries. I changed my clothes and went to the police station."

Khulu further claimed that Gogo Maweni told her that if she were to open a case, it wouldn't go anywhere because she would bribe the police to make it go away. Celiwe also mentioned that there were other incidents where Maweni would threaten her, and this was not the first time she had approached the court about her threats.

Maweni's trial has been postponed again to Thursday, 12 June 2025, for further investigations.

Gogo Maweni's brother-in-law, Lindani Mgube in court for double murder

Gogo Maweni isn't the only one in her family who's in trouble with the law.

Her brother-in-law, Lindani Mgube, who was denied bail by the Vereeniging Magistrates Court, was given a second chance to apply for bail.

The court initially denied him bail, citing concerns over key witnesses' safety, but Mgube's new lawyer reapplied for bail, arguing that new evidence supports his release.

Gogo Maweni's brother-in-law was arrested on 31 January by the Gauteng Province Cold Case Investigation Unit. He's accused of shooting two sangomas who were close to Gogo Maweni.

Gogo Maweni's husband supports her during the alleged assault case. Image: Oupa Boape

Source: Getty Images

