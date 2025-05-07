The Molopo Magistrates' court in the North West denied a 47-year-old woman bail for allegedly attempting to kill her 14-year-old daughter

The woman, from Majemantsho, allegedly abused and poured acidic liquid on her teenagers' faces

South Africans condemned the woman's actions, and many called for her to be given the maximum sentence

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The North West courts denied bail to a woman who allegedly tried to kill her daughter. Images: May Lim / 500px and FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

MOLOPO, NORTH WEST — The Molopo Magistrates Court in the North West denied bail to a 47-year-old woman who allegedly poured acid on her child's face and tried to kill her.

Molopo woman remains behind bars

According to SABC News, the woman from Majemantsho was arrested for pouring acid on her daughter's face. She later took her to the hospital. The case has been postponed to 1 July. The state opposed bail and said the mother threatened her child's life.

The prosecution also argued that the child's life would be endangered should the mother be released from jail. The state also said the child's trauma and fear called for the need for the state to deny bail.

Woman arrested for similar crimes

A woman from the North West appeared before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court on 12 February 2025 after she was arrested for allegedly selling her two-year-old child. She faces charges of human trafficking and conspiracy to commit robbery for reportedly selling her child on 10 November 2024.

A KwaZulu-Natal teenage girl was arrested in January this year for allegedly shooting her child dead. The incident happened in Umlazi, and she claimed that she was outside when her son was shot. However, she then changed her story. The police charged her with murder and suspect that she may have mistakenly shot her child while she was playing with a gun.

A woman is in jail for almost killing her child. Image: Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

South Africans fuming

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post were unhappy with the woman's actions.

Maggie Gounden said:

"She must rot in jail. What's wrong with mothers destroying innocent kids?"

Velaph Melamane said:

"Start by evaluating the mind."

Eve Adam said:

"Bring back the death penalty."

Lady-K Mothudi said:

"They should throw the keys to her cell in the river."

Mpumalanga mother and daughter arrested for insurance murder

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a woman and her daughter were arrested for allegedly killing an 83-year-old man in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, for an insurance payout. The 40-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter reportedly orchestrated the murder of the man, who was the daughter's grandfather.

It's alleged that a 25-year-old man, who was also arrested for his part in the murder, posed as a pastor and broke into the house, where he allegedly killed the old man. He was charged with kidnapping, murder and arson and was initially arrested for housebreaking and theft before more charges were added.

Source: Briefly News