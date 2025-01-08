A 17-year-old girl has been arrested for murder following the death of her one-year-old son in Umlazi

KWAZULU-NATAL - The tragic death of a one-year-old boy has left South Africans in shock.

The toddler was shot dead by his mother on 6 January 2025 at Pigogo Road in J-Section, Umlazi.

A 17-year-old girl, who is the mother of the child, has since been arrested for the crime.

Mother suspected of accidentally shooting son

According to Provincial Police Spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the mother will appear for the crime in court on Thursday, 9 January.

“A lot more will be known when the suspect appears in court on Thursday.

“What we have for now is that she’ll be facing a charge of murder for allegedly shooting and killing her one-year-old son, which could have been a case of a mistake when she was playing with a gun,” he said.

Mother initially told police a different story

When the tragedy occurred, the mother initially claimed that the one-year-old was alone inside the house while she was cleaning the yard.

She said she then heard a shot fired and found him lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to the head. She claimed the gate was closed and didn't see anyone exit or enter the property.

South Africans left with more questions

Social media users were saddened by the news but were left with many questions. Some wondered where she got the gun, while others focused on her original story.

@Encephalogist said:

“Didn't she say she was cleaning/sweeping the yard when she heard the gunshot and looked around, and the gate was closed?”

@gwexe_bongani added:

“The question should be, is this her first murder case? Where did she get the gun?”

@MMutsonga exclaimed:

“This story keeps changing, ai.”

@Shoky_Selowa said:

“17-year-old plus a gun, njani💔😢.”

@LadiMabs stated:

“Yesterday, they said it's a stray bullet.”

@LindaDX1 asked:

“Who is the owner of the gun?”

No Zihstak said:

“A gun is supposed to be locked up carefully, especially where there are children around. This is why. The mother is a child herself.”

Child shot dead during robbery

In a related article, a child was shot dead during a robbery in Meadowdale in Bedfordview, Gauteng.

Briefly News reported that the child was shot dead during a robbery at a McDonald's.

Mzansi was saddened by the rising violent crimes in the country, especially involving children.

