A South African lady had to do one more thing before she could properly get into the year 2025

Londiwe Zondi, who lost her mother earlier this year, was left with her late parent’s 2024 savings and opened them up on TikTok

Mzansi was emotional while watching the now-viral video and comforted the hun in a thread of comments

Savings were a big part of 2024, and many were inspired to carry them into the new year.

The impressive habit has helped many heal their crippled finances and become a bit more responsible with money.

Lady opens up can of mom’s 2024 savings in viral TikTok

After her mother died in the middle of last year, Londowe Zondi was too devastated to go through her late parent’s stuff. After a massive 2024 savings trend on TikTok, she was reminded that her mom was also tossing some money into a can to see how much she had saved by the end of the year.

The hun did the honours and opened up the can. The container was filled with R100 and R200 notes. Mzansi was impressed with the lady’s late mom as she pulled off what most could only gather in a year.

Mzansi reacts to lady opening late mom’s 2024 savings

Social media users were emotional yet happy that Zondi was left with such a fortune and commented:

@Thandeka MaNgunezi shared:

“Her final gift of love to you. Please use it wisely.”

@Itumeleng Leballo commented:

“I remember finding my mom’s savings. That is when I knew that when you pass on, you literally leave everything behind.”

@MrsLu1 explained:

“I guess she knew; my mom left R4000 wrapped in a sock under her side table and told my son to show me.”

@Nony wrote:

“My mom passed away with clothes that still have price tags; we are going on five years now and slowly starting to wear them.”

@BONGANI REC suggested:

“Get something valuable that will always remind you that she might be gone, but she will forever be with you in spirit.”

@INKQUEEN👑 advised:

“Carry on that tradition and double what she saved in her honour.”

