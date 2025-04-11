A mother and daughter have been arrested in Mpumalanga in connection with the murder of a family member

The duo are suspected of being involved in the murder of an 83-year-old, reportedly for the insurance

South Africans were disgusted by the murder, with many noting that there was a surge in insurance murders

Mpumalanga Mother and Daughter Arrested for 83-Year-Old’s Murder for Insurance Payout, SA Disgusted

MPUMALANGA – A mother and daughter have been arrested in connection with the murder of an 83-year-old in Bushbuckridge, reportedly to claim insurance after her death.

26-year-old Lebo Magopane, and her 40-year-old mother, who can’t be named as yet, stand accused of orchestrating the murder of Mandenane Emmie Maunye, Magopane’s grandmother.

Maunye was murdered in March 2025, and three people were arrested in connection with the murder. Magopane and another male appeared in court on 10 April, while her 40-year-old mother appeared on 11 April.

Duo plotted murder alongside fake pastor

According to police, the mother and daughter plotted the murder alongside a 25-year-old man who posed as a pastor.

The 25-year-old, who was identified as Polite Thapelo Khoza, was first arrested in December 2024 for housebreaking and theft. He was then also linked to kidnapping, arson, and the murder of Maunye.

Khoza and Magopane remain in custody and will next appear in court on Tuesday, April 15.

Murder believed to be insurance related

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi urged community members to report suspicious activities early following the murder.

Mkhwanazi noted that the murder was linked to insurance claims, adding that there was a troubling trend of murders related to insurance payouts.

“We urge the public to report suspicions early. The police will continue to follow every lead to ensure justice,” Mkhwanazi said.

South Africans disgusted by granny’s murder

Social media users weighed in on the murder, with many commenting on the trend of insurance-related murders

Andrew Sekgobela said:

“Yoh, I'm still shocked. I can't believe she did that to her own mother.”

Sketekete Cindylouper added:

“This is disgusting.”

Daniel Mbiza said:

“Money is the root of evil, and at present, females are a danger to society.”

Tavhanyani Mainganye exclaimed:

“This gender and insurance or policies.”

@ThomasMahl34791 stated:

“Always women in this scandal of insurance murders.”

Constance Mashego noted:

“This killing of people for insurance money by women is now escalating.”

Mavis Blanti said:

“Life cover is a dangerous thing in our families. They end up killing you if you don't die for that million.”

Police officer implicated in insurance murder

Briefly News reported that a member of the South African Police Service was implicated in a murder-for-insurance case.

The officer was hired by a North West miner to kill her relative who survived two previous attempts on his life.

The miner allegedly paid the officer R30,000 not to implicate her, and the two were allegedly involved in another murder.

