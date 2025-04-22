A man captured a hilarious and scary moment at the Rand Easter Show after a ride got stuck high in the air with people on board

The moment was posted on TikTok, showing a calm bunch of riders who were swinging their feet

Social media users couldn't stop laughing, with many saying they would have screamed, while others were shocked to see that the show was still happening

Sometimes things go wrong, but people's reactions makes the moments iconic. A video captured a ride frozen mid-air at the Rand Easter Show, and the calmness of the passengers had everyone shocked.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @newsnexussa, gaining massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who wondered about the serviceability of the ride machines, while finding humour in the situation.

The Rand Easter Show ride gets stuck

In the video, a group of riders sits quietly in mid-air on a carnival ride suspended above the ground. Their feet dangle as they await movement, with no one in panic, as if the scene is just normal. People around look at them with worry, but the ride's passengers remain still, without even a single scream. The man taking the video keeps zooming in on the riders, amused, saying that people shouldn't fully trust technology while laughing at them.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi debates about the stuck ride

Social media users couldn't believe how chilled the riders were. Many shared that they were expecting drama, but got soft life patience instead. Some said they would have panicked and gotten an anxiety attack as they didn't fully trust carnival rides or the engineers who service them. Others were shocked to hear that the Rand Easter Show still exists, saying they hadn't heard of it in a while.

User @Melany said:

"The reason I can't go on rides like this is because, what if the maintenance guy is as bad at his job as I am mine 😭😂."

User @KING DUMI 1 ZN shared:

"What a risk, guys, remember life has no spare."

User @majosi94 added:

"They all seem so chilled though 😹."

User @Lindy🇿🇦 commented:

"I experienced a ride malfunction at the Rand Easter show. Luckily, the ride had steel bars I held on to, and the people behind me also kept holding on to me by my clothes till the ride was over."

User @Frederick Kotze said:

"I didn't even know the Rand Easter show still existed. But then, looking at this clip, it seems I didn't miss much.

User @Cynthia added:

"Tower of Terror did this when I was in the queue, I just turned back and left."

