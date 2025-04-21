A video showing a Checkers Sixty60 driver getting robbed has left many netizens online in shock

Shocking CCTV footage has surfaced showing a Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver being robbed while on duty, leaving South Africans outraged and concerned about the safety of delivery personnel.

CCTV shows Checkers Sixty60 driver robbed of groceries

The clip, which was shared by TikTok user @chanice_louis_and_zeus, has gone viral on social media, capturing the horrific moment the driver was approached by two unknown suspects while making a delivery in an unidentified area.

In the video, the suspects can be seen threatening the driver with a gun as they took off with several bags of groceries meant for a customer.

The brazen act was carried out in broad daylight, with the perpetrators showing no fear of being caught. While the exact location and time of the incident have not been confirmed, the video has sparked widespread reactions across the internet. Many viewers expressed shock and frustration, with some calling for increased security measures for delivery workers who often find themselves in vulnerable situations.

"Poor guy! Not fair! Working for a living, and they just casually take what they want," one user commented.

The video garnered over 1.7 million views, along with thousands of likes and shares on social media. South Africans flooded the social media comments section, sharing their thoughts and condemning the act.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Checkers Sixty60 driver's incident

Checkers has yet to release an official statement on the incident, and it remains unclear whether a case has been opened with the South African Police Service. However, the video has sparked heated discussions about the risks faced by delivery drivers and the need for additional protections.

Mogale Isaac said:

"I blame the customer too, who delays to come take their parcels."

Ouman added:

"I'm so glad there was a camera to witness the incident. That delivery guy would be in big trouble if it wasn't for that CCTV feed."

Maphakathi wrote:

"We literally have the app to monitor the driver, like why did he wait that long, cause you should be outside waiting already."

DJHH expressed:

"Wow. We are now saying that it's right for this to happen and the customer is wrong for not collecting on time."

Nicolene_saffa commented:

"Take everything. Life is more important than material possessions."

