JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has jetted off to New York City in the United States of America to meet with fellow statespeople.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently in New York City with several cabinet ministers for the UN General Assembly. Images: PIB/AFP via Getty Images & @PresidencyZA/X

Ramaphosa landed in the Big Apple on Sunday, 17 September, at around 7pm. The president is set to lead a South African delegation during the high-level segment of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78), reports SABC News.

Several cabinet ministers, including the ministers of International Relations, in the Presidency, State Security, Communications, Social Development and more accompany the president.

Ramaphosa to discuss Sustainable Development Goals

On the trip's agenda is the discussion of lagging development and failure to implement the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The president will also meet with the U.N. Secretary-General.

Ramaphosa will give the country statement on Tuesday, 19 September, at the General Debate.

According to the presidency, the summit will occur from 18 to 26 September 2023.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's New York trip

@Selbybok said:

"When does the President get to REST?"

@ManKooldeni said:

"Why is he being greeted by other South Africans?? Shouldn’t he be getting greeted by the hosts?? Or is he not that important to Americans?"

@monch276 said:

"True definition of busy with nothing."

@Dee0015_ said:

"Old people are travelling the world while young people are starving."

@ETshamugero said:

"A vacation after a state funeral. He has been travelling to different summits, but the situation at home remains the same. I hope he travelled to get more dollars for the couch."

@Humbu1910 said:

"We don't care. We are hungry and using bucket toilets whilst he flies in luxury."

